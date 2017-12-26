Log in
City of Elmhurst IL : Disposing of Holiday Trees & Refuse

12/26/2017
Posted on: December 26, 2017

Disposing of Holiday Trees & Refuse

Christmas trees will be picked up without a refuse sticker if placed at the curb on your regular refuse collection day during the first and second week in January. After that, a sticker is required. All ornaments, lights, and nails must be removed. Trees may not be placed in plastic bags. Wrapping paper, packing peanuts, garlands, and wreaths may be included with regular refuse. Boxes may be recycled if they measure no more than three feet by three feet, have been flattened, and bagged or bundled.

City of Elmhurst, IL published this content on 26 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2017 15:04:00 UTC.

