City of Fargo ND : This week's Welness Trends Workshop featuring ancient grains and plant proteins is full

01/16/2018 | 06:59pm CET

Update 1/16/2018: We have had lots of interest for Wellness Trends Workshops. Most sessions are full. If you have registered and can no longer attend, please let us know so we can free up your space for someone else. If you have questions, please call the Main Library Information Desk at 701.241.1492.

About the series: 4-Part Wellness Series Set for January
Microgreens & Sprouts
Learn to grow your own microgreens. Microgreens are young vegetables used for flavor and their visual appeal. Class is recommended for adults. All supplies will be provided for all classes. Space is limited; pre-registration is required. Register online.
Tuesday, Jan. 9 - Main Library at 6:30 p.m.This session is FULL.

Grains & Plant Proteins
Learn about a variety of grains such as, farro, flax meal, teff, and sorghum. The library will host an information session learning about the grain health benefits and history, visual of raw grains, taste testing, and recipe ideas. Class is recommended for adults. All supplies will be provided for all classes. Space is limited; pre-registration is required. [Register online](http://programregistration.library.cityoffargo.com/ProgramListing0.
Tuesday, Jan. 16 - Main Library at 6:30 p.m.This session is FULL.

Yogurt and Kefir
Learn to make yogurt and kefir. Kefir is an ancient, fermented, drinkable milk and yogurt is a food produced by bacterial fermentation of milk. A variety of samples and recipe ideas will also be provided. Class is recommended for adults. All supplies will be provided for all classes. Space is limited; pre-registration is required. Register online.
Tuesday, Jan. 23 - Main Library at 6:30 p.m.This session is FULL

Kombucha
Kombucha is a lightly fermented tea that many believe to have health benefits. If you've never tried it or want to know more about brewing your own, this is the class for you. Class is recommended for adults. All supplies will be provided for all classes. Space is limited; pre-registration is required. Register online.
Tuesday, Jan. 30 - Main Library at 6:30 p.m.This session is FULL
Due to the popularity of this class, we added another session.
Tuesday, Feb. 13 - Main Library at 6:30 p.m.This session is FULL

City of Fargo, ND published this content on 16 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2018 17:59:10 UTC.

