City of Fort Worth TX : Water and sewer lines to be replaced, streets repaved on five streets in east Fort Worth

01/17/2018 | 07:09pm CET

Residential Board of Adjustment Work Session: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 17, 2018; City Council Conference Room 290, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas Street.
View the agenda »

Residential Board of Adjustment Public Hearing: 1:30 p.m. Jan. 17, 2018; City Council Chambers, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas Street.
View the agenda »

Fort Worth Art Commission Special Called Meeting: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17, 2018; Art7 Crockett Community Gallery, 2831 West 7th Street.
View the agenda »

Northside Area Infrastructure Improvements Project Meeting: 6 p.m. Jan. 17, 2018; North Tri-Ethnic Community Center, 2950 Roosevelt Ave.

CanceledDisciplinary Appeal of the Termination of Jesse Puga: 9 a.m. Jan. 18, 2018; Training Room 623, Sixth Floor, City Hall Annex, 908 Monroe .
View the agenda »

Urban Design Commission: 10 a.m. Jan. 18, 2018; City Council Conference Room 290, Second Floor City Hall, 200 Texas Street.
View the agenda »

City of Fort Worth 'Monthly Informational Forum for M/WBEs' : 11:30 a.m. Jan. 18, 2018; James E. Guinn Entrepreneurial Campus, Business Assistance Center, 1150 S. Freeway.

International Association of Fire Fighters, Local Union 440 Collective Bargaining Negotiations: 1 p.m. Jan. 18, 2018; IAFF Local 440 Office, 3855 Tulsa Way.
View the agenda »

Community Action Partners: 1:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 2018; Fort Worth City Credit Union, 2309 Montgomery Street, First Floor Board Room.
View the agenda »

Development Advisory Committee: 2 p.m. Jan. 18, 2018; Development Conference Room, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Aviation Advisory Board: 4 p.m. Jan. 18, 2018; Fort Worth Meacham International Airport, 201 American Concourse, Suite 306.
View the agenda »

Fort Worth Housing Solution Board of Commissioners: 5 p.m. Jan. 18, 2018; FWHS Administrative Board Room, 1201 East 13th Street.
View the agenda »

Gateway Public Facility Corporation: 5 p.m. Jan. 18, 2018; FWHS Administrative Office Board Room, 1201 East 13th Street.
View the agenda »

Trinity River Public Facility Corporation: 5 p.m. Jan. 18, 2018; FWHS Administrative Office Board Room, 1201 East 13th Street.
View the agenda »

Fort Worth Affordability Inc.: 5 p.m. Jan. 18, 2018; FWHS Administrative Office Board Room, 1201 East 13th Street.
View the agenda »

Race & Culture Task Force Community Meeting : 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 2018; Northside Community Center , 1100 NW 18th Street .

Business Planning with Stratpad Tools: 8:30 a.m. Jan. 20, 2018; James E. Guinn Entrepreneurial Campus, Business Assistance Center, 1150 South Freeway.
Register for this event »

Building Standards Commission Pre-Meeting: 9 a.m. Jan. 22, 2018; City Council Conference Room 290, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas Street.
View the agenda »

Building Standards Commission Meeting: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 22, 2018; City Council Chambers, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas Street.
View the agenda »

NAS Fort Worth, JRB Regional Coordination Committee: 1:30 p.m. Jan. 22, 2018; Fort Worth Mounted Patrol Building, 1901 N. Las Vegas Trail.
View the agenda »

Task Force on Race and Culture: 5 p.m. Jan. 22, 2018; Oak Hall, Deborah Beggs Moncrief Garden Center, 3220 Botanic Garden Boulevard.
View the agenda »

Is Owning a Business a Good Fit For You?: 6 p.m. Jan. 22, 2018; James E. Guinn Entrepreneurial Campus, IDEA Works, 600 E. Rosedale St.
Register for this event »

View the full city calendar.

City of Fort Worth, TX published this content on 17 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2018 18:09:06 UTC.

