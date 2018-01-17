City of Fort Worth TX : Water and sewer lines to be replaced, streets repaved on five streets in east Fort Worth

Residential Board of Adjustment Work Session: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 17, 2018; City Council Conference Room 290, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas Street.

Residential Board of Adjustment Public Hearing: 1:30 p.m. Jan. 17, 2018; City Council Chambers, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas Street.

Fort Worth Art Commission Special Called Meeting: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17, 2018; Art7 Crockett Community Gallery, 2831 West 7th Street.

Northside Area Infrastructure Improvements Project Meeting: 6 p.m. Jan. 17, 2018; North Tri-Ethnic Community Center, 2950 Roosevelt Ave.

CanceledDisciplinary Appeal of the Termination of Jesse Puga: 9 a.m. Jan. 18, 2018; Training Room 623, Sixth Floor, City Hall Annex, 908 Monroe .

Urban Design Commission: 10 a.m. Jan. 18, 2018; City Council Conference Room 290, Second Floor City Hall, 200 Texas Street.

City of Fort Worth 'Monthly Informational Forum for M/WBEs' : 11:30 a.m. Jan. 18, 2018; James E. Guinn Entrepreneurial Campus, Business Assistance Center, 1150 S. Freeway.

International Association of Fire Fighters, Local Union 440 Collective Bargaining Negotiations: 1 p.m. Jan. 18, 2018; IAFF Local 440 Office, 3855 Tulsa Way.

Community Action Partners: 1:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 2018; Fort Worth City Credit Union, 2309 Montgomery Street, First Floor Board Room.

Development Advisory Committee: 2 p.m. Jan. 18, 2018; Development Conference Room, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Aviation Advisory Board: 4 p.m. Jan. 18, 2018; Fort Worth Meacham International Airport, 201 American Concourse, Suite 306.

Fort Worth Housing Solution Board of Commissioners: 5 p.m. Jan. 18, 2018; FWHS Administrative Board Room, 1201 East 13th Street.

Gateway Public Facility Corporation: 5 p.m. Jan. 18, 2018; FWHS Administrative Office Board Room, 1201 East 13th Street.

Trinity River Public Facility Corporation: 5 p.m. Jan. 18, 2018; FWHS Administrative Office Board Room, 1201 East 13th Street.

Fort Worth Affordability Inc.: 5 p.m. Jan. 18, 2018; FWHS Administrative Office Board Room, 1201 East 13th Street.

Race & Culture Task Force Community Meeting : 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 2018; Northside Community Center , 1100 NW 18th Street .

Business Planning with Stratpad Tools: 8:30 a.m. Jan. 20, 2018; James E. Guinn Entrepreneurial Campus, Business Assistance Center, 1150 South Freeway.

Building Standards Commission Pre-Meeting: 9 a.m. Jan. 22, 2018; City Council Conference Room 290, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas Street.

Building Standards Commission Meeting: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 22, 2018; City Council Chambers, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas Street.

NAS Fort Worth, JRB Regional Coordination Committee: 1:30 p.m. Jan. 22, 2018; Fort Worth Mounted Patrol Building, 1901 N. Las Vegas Trail.

Task Force on Race and Culture: 5 p.m. Jan. 22, 2018; Oak Hall, Deborah Beggs Moncrief Garden Center, 3220 Botanic Garden Boulevard.

Is Owning a Business a Good Fit For You?: 6 p.m. Jan. 22, 2018; James E. Guinn Entrepreneurial Campus, IDEA Works, 600 E. Rosedale St.

