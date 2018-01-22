City of Fremont CA : Join the Fremont Green Challenge for a Sustainable Future for Fremont

Commit to going green this year with the help of the Fremont Green Challenge! The City of Fremont is excited to offer this online platform that provides information on how to reduce your emissions, conserve water, and save money. By joining the Challenge, you are committing to improving your health and the health of your environment by making minor adjustments in your day-to-day activities that can offer benefits to your budget.

How does it work? First, visit our Fremont Green Challenge website and take about 5 to10 minutes to create a household profile. Then, sign up for actions that you would like to take this year to reduce your carbon emissions and conserve water. As your household adopts these green actions, you will receive customized savings. You can also team up with neighbors to compare green stories and impacts.

To keep you informed about eco-friendly actions, programs, and events, the City has also developed an accompanying Fremont Green Challenge Newsletter. This monthly email features tips for going green, timely tax credits and rebates, and upcoming workshops and volunteer opportunities.