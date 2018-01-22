Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Fremont CA : Join the Fremont Green Challenge for a Sustainable Future for Fremont

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2018 | 07:59pm CET

Commit to going green this year with the help of the Fremont Green Challenge! The City of Fremont is excited to offer this online platform that provides information on how to reduce your emissions, conserve water, and save money. By joining the Challenge, you are committing to improving your health and the health of your environment by making minor adjustments in your day-to-day activities that can offer benefits to your budget.

How does it work? First, visit our Fremont Green Challenge website and take about 5 to10 minutes to create a household profile. Then, sign up for actions that you would like to take this year to reduce your carbon emissions and conserve water. As your household adopts these green actions, you will receive customized savings. You can also team up with neighbors to compare green stories and impacts.

To keep you informed about eco-friendly actions, programs, and events, the City has also developed an accompanying Fremont Green Challenge Newsletter. This monthly email features tips for going green, timely tax credits and rebates, and upcoming workshops and volunteer opportunities.

City of Fremont, CA published this content on 22 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2018 18:59:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:24p WILLKIE FARR & GALLAGHER LLP : Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Closes Upsized Initial Public Offering
08:19p OFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF NEW YOR : Dutchland Plastics Expanding & Growing in Central New York
08:19p SULLIVAN COUNTY NY : County Launches 2018 Plans & Progress Grant Program
08:17p U.S. says audit watchdog staff helped KPMG pass audit inspections
08:14p COLLIER COUNTY FL : Coffee with the Commissioner
08:14p PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTIO : DEP Seeks Public Comment on CAFO Discharge Draft Permit
08:09p OSF HEALTHCARE SYSTEM : Saint James to Host Ag Health & Safety Fair
08:09p GLOBAL AFFAIRS CANADA : Minister of International Trade to meet key stakeholders along Canada's manufacturing corridor in southern Ontario
08:09p UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA : Scientists find oxidized iron deep within the Earth’s interior
08:09p NRC U S NUCLEAR REGULATORY COMMISSION : NUREG/CR-7226 Primary Water Stress Corrosion Cracking of High-Chromium, Nickel-Base Welds Near Dissimilar Metal Weld Interfaces
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI : SANOFI : Nears Deal to Buy Hemophilia Drugmaker Bioverativ for More Than $11.5 Billion -- Update
2YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP : YOOX NET A PORTER : RICHEMONT ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO LAUNCH VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TENDER ..
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : enjoys strong Christmas before executive exodus
4PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : U.S. FDA's tobacco stance faces test with Philip Morris iQOS device
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : UK stocks decline as gamblers stumble on government clampdown worries

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.