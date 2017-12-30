City of Galveston TX : Cold Weather Expected Beginning Sunday

Stay warm and safe. A weather update from the National Weather Service.

Bottom Line

A strong cold front will cross the region on Sunday. Unseasonably cold temperatures will enter the area and lows Tuesday and Wednesday morning could fall into the lower 20's.

Overview

A strong cold front will cross the area on Sunday and usher in the coldest air of the season. There will be a brief period of freezing drizzle possible Sunday night but the latest guidance suggests that the moisture will exit prior to the coldest air arriving. However, any residual moisture on exposed surfaces will freeze. This will be a prolonged cold weather outbreak. Overnight low temperatures are expected to fall near to or below freezing by Monday morning and fall below freezing each night through Friday morning.

Hazards:

1. Very cold temperatures with lows falling into the lower 20's north of I-10 Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. A Hard Freeze Warning may be required for areas north of I-10 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

2. Wind Chill values could fall below 13 degrees on Tuesday morning, mainly north of I-10 and east of I-45. A Wind Chill Advisory may be required. .

3. Strong winds near the coast in the wake of the front may require a Wind Advisory Sunday night into Monday. North to northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts will be possible.

Alternate Possibilities

Freezing drizzle could develop Sunday night if freezing temperatures arrive earlier than expected. Accumulations, if any, would be extremely light.

Confidence: High