City of Glendora CA : eLibrary Resources Ready To Assist Students

Gearing up for the second half of the school year? Let the Glendora eLibrary help! Receive free homework help, test prep, and research paper revisions using HelpNow. Tutors are available to help from 1pm-10pm every day to give help with challenging questions or areas of struggle.

Let InfoTrac be your go-to resource for research and study with thousands of articles, pictures and other media on a variety of current events and research topics. These resources and many more are always available at the Glendora eLibrary.