City of Greater Sudbury : Traffic Update- Nickel Street, Barry Downe Road

Nickel Street, Sudbury- Nickel Lift Station upgrades will reduce Nickel Street to one lane on Monday, February 12 until Tuesday, April 24. Flag-persons will be on-site during the day and will set-up a yield to on-coming traffic after-hours.

Barry Down Road, Sudbury- Maintenance to a previous water main break location will close the southbound curb lane on Barry Downe Road, between Hawthorne Drive and Gemmell Street on Monday, February 12 and Tuesday February 13. Work will be done from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.