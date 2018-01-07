City of Guelph : January 7, 2018 - Water main break on Westwood being repaired today

Two-way traffic maintained with yield to oncoming

Guelph, Ont., January 7, 2018-A water main break occurred on Westwood Road early this morning. There are no health risks as a result of the break.

The eastbound lane of Westwood Road will be closed around Margaret Greene Park. Two-way traffic will be maintained with drivers asked to yield to oncoming traffic. Delays should be expected, including on Transit route 10 Imperial. Visit guelph.ca/transit for any changes or updates to this route during the water main break repair.

Repairs are expected to be completed today.

Minor changes in water pressure may be experienced by residents living closest to the break, including the apartment complexes.

The City will provide updates at guelph.ca and on Facebook (facebook.com/cityofguelph) and Twitter (twitter.com/cityofguelph) should anything change, or once repairs are complete.

