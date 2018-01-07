Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Guelph : January 7, 2018 - Water main break on Westwood being repaired today

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2018 | 04:14pm CET

Two-way traffic maintained with yield to oncoming

Guelph, Ont., January 7, 2018-A water main break occurred on Westwood Road early this morning. There are no health risks as a result of the break.

The eastbound lane of Westwood Road will be closed around Margaret Greene Park. Two-way traffic will be maintained with drivers asked to yield to oncoming traffic. Delays should be expected, including on Transit route 10 Imperial. Visit guelph.ca/transit for any changes or updates to this route during the water main break repair.

Repairs are expected to be completed today.

Minor changes in water pressure may be experienced by residents living closest to the break, including the apartment complexes.

The City will provide updates at guelph.ca and on Facebook (facebook.com/cityofguelph) and Twitter (twitter.com/cityofguelph) should anything change, or once repairs are complete.

Media Contact

Bryce McDonald, Supervisor of Water Supply Maintenance
Environmental Services, Water Services
City of Guelph
519-822- 1260 extension 3307
[email protected]

City of Guelph published this content on 07 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2018 15:14:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:39p MACCABI HAIFA BASKETBALL CLUB : Opens Second Round At Rishon
04:15p Improving Economy Sparks Rebound in Inflation Bets
04:14p CITY OF GUELPH : January 7, 2018 - Water main break on Westwood being repaired today
03:39p DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE ENVIRONMENT AND RURAL A : High air pollution in Northern Ireland
02:19p UFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Farming, Energy Policy and the Hydrogen Economy
02:00p ECB should fix date to end bond purchases - Weidmann
01:50p EXCLUSIVE : China's Wanda mulls sport unit IPO and sale of overseas assets - sources
11:49a ASSUC AISBL EUROPEAN ASSOCIATION OF SUGAR TRADER : How exactly to Publish an Effective Audit Report
11:38a China-backed AIIB may launch U.S. dollar bond by end-June - state media
10:24a NIGC NATIONAL IRANIAN GAS : Gas exports to Georgia still on Iran’s agenda
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : TOYOTA MOTOR : VW 2017 group sales rose to around 10.7 million cars, beating Toyota - Bild..
2EXCLUSIVE: China's Wanda mulls sport unit IPO and sale of overseas assets - sources
3AKORN, INC. : Fresenius CFO backs acquisition course - Boersen-Zeitung
4AÉROPORTS DE PARIS : France plans privatisation law in asset sale push - PM
5APPLE : APPLE : PREPARE FOR A TERRIFYING TECHNOLOGICAL REVOLUTION IN 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.