News : Economy & Forex
City of Knoxville TN : Wednesday Markets Booming on Market Square

07/24/2018 | 06:13am CEST
Market Square started a place for local farmers to share their produce locally. Nourish Knoxville's Market Square Farmers' Market is open every Wednesday and Saturday in May through November. Every week, you're likely to see a new product on the market. This time of year, you can expect to see fruits and vegetables, in addition to baked goods, honey, herbs, roasted coffee, meats, eggs and artisan bread.

Hudson Farms' offerings include tomatoes, beans and zucchini. 'These three vegetables are good this season in my opinion because they grow really good in the summer time.'

Justice Farms Produce offers a crop of corn, cabbage and cherry tomatoes. 'I personally prefer these two as the best vegetables for this season because they grow good and fast.'

Buffalo Trail Orchard sells their berries, apples and peaches. 'These are the best fruits in season because when they grow in they are very good and delicious. The fresher the better.'

Spring Oak Farm tomatoes, okra, peppers and cucumbers. 'These are good foods for the season, and I prefer my customers to get these fresh vegetables.'

Seven Springs sets out a smorgasbord of blueberries, grapes, tomatoes, okra, cabbage, cauliflower, squash and peaches. 'Greens are out for this season, and Watermelons are coming and corn too. Peaches are really good in this season for the summer.'

-- Photo and text by Jaylyn Ball, Summer in the City intern 2018

Disclaimer

City of Knoxville, TN published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 04:12:01 UTC
