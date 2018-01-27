City of Lafayette CA : The Weekly Roundup

The Weekly Roundup

January 26, 2018 | What's Doing in Lafayette?

What Should EBMUD Do With the Lafayette Reservoir Tower?

As was reported this week in the East Bay Times, state dam experts, more vigilant after the failure of the Lake Oroville spillway last year, have classified the 170-foot reservoir water outlet tower at the Lafayette Reservoir as a flood risk link. There is no imminent threat to Lafayette residents living along Lafayette Creek downstream of the reservoir, water district officials say, but outlet valves in the 75-year-old tower could be damaged and disabled by an earthquake, forcing crews to rush in pumps to lower lake water levels in heavy storms, EBMUD says. The cheapest and simplest fix - for about $3.5 million - is to cut off most of the tower and relocate the valves, according to a preliminary report by EBMUD. The District, however, aware of the Tower's sentimental value to the community, is reluctant to do that. While no final resolution regarding the Tower's fate has been reached, you can voice your opinion on the matter at Lafayette Listens!, where we have launched a quick poll on the matter.

Tonight's Big Dance is SOLD OUT!

The Lafayette Youth Commission Dance 7th and 8th grade Tri-City Dance tonight is SOLD OUT. Students from Stanley, Joaquin Moraga and Orinda Intermediate will enjoy a dance in the Jennifer Russell Building at the Lafayette Community Center. The commission donates proceeds from the event to various causes. Past recipients include Toys for Tots, the American Cancer Society, Stanley Middle School & the Lafayette Library. We expect the February 23rd dance will sell out soon, so visit www.LafayetteRec.org to get your tickets.

Trail Safety Tips

With the recent event on the Iron Horse Trail , Lafayette staff would like you to remind residents to take steps to minimize risk factors while enjoying parks and trails. The following list of safety tips can be found on the East Bay Regional Park District website:

Own the trail. Project alertness, confidence, and determination. Your shoulders are back, you are aware of your surroundings, and you have somewhere to go. Go with a buddy. Enjoy your trails and parklands with a friend. Two or more trail users can assist each other in the event of accident or injury, and one can always seek help. The day is your friend. It's better to avoid dusk and darkness. Use all your senses. Listen for suspicious noises. Don't wear headphones; they impair your ability to hear someone approaching you from behind. If you sense that an area may be unsafe for you, leave. Take what you need. Carry personal identification. If you use a medication frequently, such as for diabetes or angina, take it and instructions for use with you. Leave valuables at home. Don't make yourself an obvious target. If you must leave valuables in your vehicle while you are enjoying your picnic lunch or using the trails, hide them well before you arrive at the parking area; auto burglaries are all too common. Call for help. If you need assistance or encounter someone else needing assistance in the District, call 911 (call 510-881-1121 from a cell phone). Many District employees and volunteers can also request assistance for you. Have someone waiting. Always let someone else know where you will be going and when you will return, and instruct him or her to call 911 if you do not return as planned. Be easy to find. Use marked, authorized trails only.

Moraga All-Access Playground Grand Opening: Sunday, 1/28

The Rotary Club of Moraga's Grand Opening of the Lamorinda All-Access Playground will be Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 2:00 pm, rain or shine. The Town looks forward to celebrating the completion of the project and the community involvement that made it a reality. The Lamorinda All-Access Playground is located at the Moraga Commons Park - 1425 St. Mary's Rd., Moraga, CA 94556

This Week at the Library

To see what's happening at the Lafayette Library and Learning Center this week, click http://www.lllcf.org/program-calendar/. Support your Library - Shop at Friends Corner Book Shop, corner of 1st St. & Golden Gate Way!

Poetry for the Week

All who come

All who come into the world

All who come into the world are sent.

Open your curtain of spirit.

Carolyn Forche'

