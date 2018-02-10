City of Lafayette CA : The Weekly Roundup

The Weekly Roundup

February 9, 2018 | What's Doing in Lafayette?

Notes from Chief Christensen: Police Station Grand Opening!

In November of 2016, the city was notified that the lease for the police department would not renewed by the Desco Plaza building owner. A short time later, in a somewhat desperate search, the city located a structure: the old Feathered Follies space (or for you old-timers, the Pool Tech building). It is perfectly sized and perfectly located in the heart of downtown Lafayette. Over the last year, architects, contractors, police leadership, and the city engineering staff have been toiling away to create an ideal workplace for our officers. And so it is that this Sunday, February 11th we'll be celebrating the new police station by hosting an open house of the new building for all members of the community. Since much of the building will eventually not be available to non-crime committing members of the public, this is a rare opportunity for (most of) you to see in complete innards of a police station. Join us on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3471 Mount Diablo Boulevard. Mayor Don Tatzin will cut the ribbon at 9:30 a.m. We'll have a variety of first response vehicles and responders at the building for you to meet and talk to.

Tony Coe Retires

Longtime City Engineer Tony Coe retired this week, and we miss him already. Tony joined the City of Lafayette as an Assistant Engineer in January, 1994 and was promoted to Public Works Services Manager after just one year with the City, and then promoted again, two years later, to the position of City Engineer. Because, at that time, many of the City's public roadways were failed and every rain storm brought risk of flooding, Tony Coe wound up overseeing more than $50M in projects to rebuild the City's roadway and storm drain network. He also led teams that constructed many of the City's most important public buildings including the Lafayette Veterans Memorial, the Lafayette Police Station, the Jennifer Russell Building, and the Lafayette Library and Learning Center. Tony and his teams oversaw construction of the Lafayette Community Park and Buckeye Fields, and they did it all with great care and efficiency. His service was marked by honesty, integrity, great conscience, good cheer, cooperation, and transparency. After twenty-four years of dedicated public service to the citizens of Lafayette, Tony earned a well-deserved retirement. He's a fellow who left quite a mark on this town.

Ballfield Maintenance Means Spring is Coming

With the beautiful weather and spring-like conditions our field crew is working diligently to prepare our ballfields for the kickoff of the baseball season early next month, and our public works crew is also completing a maintenance pass through all of our center medians and landscape strips. We are also adding mulch to planting areas where needed to help reduce weeds and retain moisture.

And Spring Means That The Summer Construction Season Follows

That being the case, the Engineering Department will be advertising this year's pavement rehabilitation project next week. The project includes completely reconstructing several streets throughout the city utilizing a recycle-in-place method to generate a new structurally improved base material. The recycle-in-place method also significantly reduces the amount of material off-haul and consequently the number of truck trips through the city streets. The project is scheduled to begin construction in early spring and be completed by mid-summer.

Whatever Happened with Leigh Creekside Park?

In February of 2017 Lafayette City Council held a meeting to discuss options for the Leigh Creekside Park Amended Master Plan Project. The amended Master Plan would add ADA upgrades, a small play structure, and designate areas of 'active' and 'passive' use in the 0.6 acre park at the corner of 4th Street and Moraga Boulevard. During the review process some members of the public raised concerns that the sounds generated by active play would be in violation of the City's Noise Ordinance. As a result of these concerns, the City could not adopt the Mitigated Negative Declaration without additional studies. This left Council with four options; prepare a Focused Environmental Impact Report (EIR) to analyze potential noise impacts; table the project and amend the City's Noise Ordinance; ask the neighbors to work towards compromise and redesign the play area in the Master Plan; or do not amend the Master Plan. After much discussion and community input, Council directed staff to prepare the focused EIR. One year later the City has prepared an Initial Study, and based on its findings, the City will now prepare the report that analyzes the potential noise impacts of the project. Questions or comments should be sent to Parks Trails and Recreation Director Jonathan Katayanagi, City of Lafayette via [email protected] with 'Leigh Creekside Park EIR' as the subject. You may view the full Initial Study and Notice of Preparation by clicking here.

Continued Review of Downtown Congestion Reduction Plan Targeted for Late February

At its meeting on January 22nd, the City Council considered whether to approve and adopt the Downtown Congestion Reduction Plan. (A copy of the staff report and supporting materials from this item can be viewed by clicking HERE). The Council heard public testimony on, and subsequently discussed the merits of, each recommended traffic congestion reduction strategy proposed in the draft Plan. The Council also posed questions to staff and Plan consultant, Arup. In the end, the Council decided to continue the topic for further discussion and review at a future meeting date. In the meantime, staff and Arup are charged with conducting additional analysis to answer a number of questions and concerns raised during the initial Council discussion. An informational status update about this task has been prepared for the Feburary 12th Council agenda packet. You may view the brief staff memo HERE. For those keeping track, the Council will likely continue discussion on this topic at its meeting scheduled for Monday, February 26th. This timing is to allow for sufficient response to inquiries lodged at the last Council meeting. Members of the public can also stay up to date on City governance by subscribing to City E-Notifications. More information about the Plan, including its process and background technical memos, is also available HERE and HERE. Funding for this Plan has been provided through a grant from the Contra Costa Transportation Authority. If you have questions about the Plan, please contact James Hinkamp, Transportation Planner, at 925.299.3229 or [email protected]

Award-Winning Citizens Academy Raises Awareness about Wastewater Treatment, Public Governance, and Recycled Water

Ask anyone what they think about their sewer service, and they will likely say that as long as their toilet flushes, they have nothing to think about. But for those who wonder what happens after that waste disappears from view, Central San invites you to attend their Citizens Academy, which provides a free, behind-the-scenes look at a core service that seldom sees the spotlight: wastewater treatment. Participants in the Academy learn how Central San operates as a government agency; how it is increasing recycled water use throughout central Contra Costa County; and how it cleans wastewater using biology, chemistry, engineering, and technology. They also tour its treatment plant, laboratory, recycled water fill station, and household hazardous waste collection facility.

'Central San Academy demystifies the nature of the services we provide and explains how and why we invest the money our customers pay for those services,' said Roger S. Bailey, Central San's General Manager. 'We describe what we do, how we recover resources, and how we keep costs down. No one comes out of the Academy saying they don't know what Central San does, or why they have to pay for our services.' The Central San Academy earned the Exceptional Public Outreach & Advocacy Award from the California Special Districts Association in 2016. The Academy is FREE, but interested individuals must apply. Classes will be held Tuesday evenings, 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., from March 27 to May 1, 2018 (except for a 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. facilities tour on April 17 (no evening class) and one alternate date for those who cannot make the April 17 tour). The classes are held at Central San's Multipurpose Room, 5019 Imhoff Place in Martinez. Participants must be 18 or older. Apply now - space is limited! For more information and to apply, please go to CentralSan.org/Academy .

This Week at the Library

To see what's happening at the Lafayette Library and Learning Center this week, click http://www.lllcf.org/program-calendar/. Support your Library - Shop at Friends Corner Book Shop, corner of 1st St. & Golden Gate Way!

Poetry for the Week

I've been thinking: This is what the living do.

And yesterday,

hurrying along those

wobbly bricks in the Cambridge sidewalk,

spilling my coffee down

my wrist and sleeve,

I thought it again, and again later, when buying a hairbrush: This is it.

Marie Howe

You can subscribe to The Roundup here.

This weekly summary is prepared by City Manager Steven Falk for the Lafayette City Council, staff, and the Lafayette community. Do you have thoughts about this week's Summary or a contribution for next week's message? Forward it to himnow! Do you have opinions about Lafayette? Share them at Lafayette Listens!