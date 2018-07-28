City of Lafayette CA : The Weekly Roundup

Friday, July 27, 2018 | What's Doing in Lafayette?

It's Almost Here: Our 50th Anniversary Celebration on Sunday!

Get ready to celebrate Lafayette's 50th Anniversary this Sunday, July 29! Founded in 1848, the City of Lafayette was incorporated on July 29, 1968. Come pay tribute to 50 years of incorporation Sunday at the Lafayette Library and Learning Center and along Golden Gate Way. The festivities will begin at 2:30 pm, in the Community Hall, and will include a reception honoring early City Council members, mayors, and businesses that have operated in Lafayette for 50 years or more, as well as longtime residents who have lived in Lafayette for 50 years or longer. We will be showing this film about the City's incorporation on the big screen at the event. Lamorinda's poet laureate will read a special poem, stories about our City told, a slideshow of historic photos and we'll play a bit of history, a portion of this recording of the first City Council meeting held on - you guessed it - July 29, 1968.

Then, the main events run from 4-7pm, and will include a special Back Forty Texas BBQ dinner along with entertainment from Dave Martin's House Party band, a kid zone with games and activities and a parade at 5pm, followed by speeches and proclamations. Old Betsy will even be there! See special history booths with Town Hall actors in costume, community organizations with tables and something for everyone. Watch an invitation video from Mayor Don Tatzin here.

Don't forget to bring something to put in our custom-made time capsule (see photo below). It will be opened in 50 years on July 29, 2068, so bring a very special item that represents Lafayette in our times. The time capsule will be in front of the Lafayette Historical Society on Golden Gate Way during the festivies.

You will not want to miss this very special party. It's free and everyone will have a great time. See the schedule of events here and a map of event sites and booths here. Visit our special 50th Anniversary webpage here: http://bit.ly/Lafayette50th.

State of Retail in Downtown Lafayette: Huge Turnout, Many Ideas

At the City Council meeting on Monday, July 23, a four-person panel of commercial real estate experts addressed Council, Planning Commission members and the public as to the current state of retail in Lafayette. And it was standing-room-only, with more than a hundred residents and business owners filling the Community Hall to participate in the discussion. The panel consisted of Basil Christopoulos, downtown property owner; Steve Cortese, downtown property owner; John Cumbelich, John Cumbelich & Associates; and Craig Semmelmeyer, Main Street Property Services, Inc.

The panel was asked three questions - what is the state of the retail environment in Lafayette and the region, what are your suggestions for attracting quality retail, and what specific actions can Lafayette take to attract quality businesses and grow our downtown? The panel provided a range of insights into these topics, including the need for excellent demographics, strong anchor tenants, attractive tenant mix, and convenient-but-not-too-much parking. You can read more about the panel and comments from the public in the Staff Report here. The City hopes to continue this Retail Workshop series in the future and welcomes input from the community in its ongoing efforts to improve retail in the downtown.

Let Us Know What You Think of Downtown Retail On Lafayette Listens

Following up on the overwhelming showing at the State of Retail Panel, noted above, we refreshed a Lafayette Listens topic on what kind of retail you would like to see downtown. Lafayette offers many fantastic dining and shopping options, but we won't know what's missing unless you tell us! Please take a moment to let us know what other stores, restaurants, and features you'd like to see in downtown Lafayette! City staff will convey this information to property owners, developers, real estate brokers, investors, and potential tenants, with the goal to bring new businesses to Lafayette that people embrace, and that meet residents' needs. You can add your ideas, and support others thoughts on retail in Downtown by visiting Lafayette Listens here.

Public Parking in the Downtown: Some Surprising Facts

Also at the July 23 City Council meeting, the City's Sarah Allen, Senior Planner, and Emily Carroll, Planning Technician, made a presentation on Ordinance 665, concerning parking in the city. In their survey, they found a surprising number of under-utilized public parking places. You can see their parking survey here. You can also check out this interactive map to find available public parking in Downtown Lafayette. Click on the icons to see more information about the number of spaces available, whether you can charge your electric vehicle while you run errands and any time restrictions that may apply. We will have more news about parking in Lafayette as the Council continues to discuss the matter.

Meet Sharon Lloyd, Parking Enforcement Officer

Sharon Lloyd has had the City's toughest job for 16 years. She says she loves being in public and meeting new people - while issuing parking citations. At home she takes care of her 78-year old mother and her pets, Panther, Earl, Blue and Cleopatra. Sharon notes that she is still ten years away from retirement, so you have plenty of time to say hi to her when you see Sharon around town.

Update: County Turn Restriction Pilot for Pleasant Hill Road and Reliez Valley Road

In the last edition of this newsletter, readers may recall it was reported that on August 7 the County Board of Supervisors would review a proposal to test time-limited turn restrictions for Pleasant Hill Road and Reliez Valley Road, which is in their jurisdiction. These signed restrictions would limit certain turn movements in the County unincorporated area on weekday mornings between 7-8:30am; school buses would be exempted. Since then, City staff has learned from County officials that this item has now been rescheduled one week later, to appear on the Board of Supervisors' August 14 meeting agenda. More information on this topic will be distributed as it becomes available.

Woodbury Highlands Demolition Starting

In May 2017, the Planning Commission approved a 99 unit residential condominium project known as Woodbury Highlands. The 6+ acre site is located in the hill above the Veterans Memorial Building and the Woodbury homes. Demolition of the existing office buildings on the property is slated to begin in a week and could last for up to 5 weeks. Demolition will be followed by several months of grading work. The builder is Davidon Homes of Walnut Creek.

Lafayette Senior Services Home Match Program

Do you live alone on a fixed income? Do you have a spare room? Do you need help around the house, extra income to pay for basic necessities or, perhaps, just a little companionship? Covia's Home Match program matches homeowners with people seeking affordable housing in the area. Learn about this program that will be expanding in Contra Costa County this year. This free program takes place on Tuesday, July 31, 10:30am - noon, in the Sequoia Room at the Lafayette Community Center, 500 St. Mary's Road. To register the program, which is presented by Max Moy-Borgen, Director, Home Match Contra Costa, please contact Lafayette Senior Services at [email protected] or 925.284.5050

At Lafayette Library -The Paper Airplane Guy

Remember those carefree summers of swimming, reading, relaxing, and paper airplanes? Well, come join in for some good old-fashioned fun at the Lafayette Library to explore science using the fun of paper airplanes! The Paper Airplane Guy will demonstrate a wide variety of aerodynamic principles: lift, drag, gravity, wing loading and more. Find out the crazy cool secret behind his world-record plane. Twenty-four of John's original designs provide real proof for the theories-plus a whole lot of fun! All ages welcome. This will all take place on Wednesday, August 1, at 2pm, at the Lafayette Library's Community Hall. Find out more here.

Get Involved in Local Government: Council Filing Period for November Elections Is Still Open

Lafayette voters will elect two councilmembers on November 6, 2018. For those interested in running, the nomination period opens on Monday, July 16, 2018, and closes on Friday, August 10, 2018, unless an incumbent does not file, then the period is extended to Wednesday, August 15, 2018 (5pm) for non-incumbents only. Candidates should make an appointment with City Clerk Joanne Robbins 925-284-1968 to pull nomination papers. The City Clerk will walk potential candidates through the filing process and provide materials at this meeting. Candidates must meet the following requirements (1) an elector of the city when he or she assumes office; and (2) a registered voter of the City when nomination papers are issued (Government Code § 36502). You can find more information here.

This Monday's Public Meetings

Monday is public meeting night in Lafayette. Most of the City's open meetings are held on Mondays at the Lafayette Library & Learning Center, 3491 Mount Diablo Boulevard, Lafayette, California 94549. This Monday's public meeting is:

The Planning Commission, beginning at 7:00 p.m., in the Community Hall. You can find the meeting agenda and staff reports here.

Photo of the Week

Old Betsy will be there and so will our custom-made time capsule. Make sure you don't miss Sunday's 5oth Anniversary Party. See story, above.

