City of Lafayette CA : Weekly Roundup

January 5, 2018 | What's Doing in Lafayette?

BREAKING: Superintendent Zinn Announces Her Retirement

At 4P today, the longtime leader of the Lafayette School District, Rachel Zinn, announced her retirement with this note:

Dear Lafayette Families and Community Members,

It is with very mixed emotions that I share with you that after 38 wonderful years in education, I have made the decision to retire at the end of August.

There aren't words to convey how much I have loved the twelve years I have spent working in this very special District. It has been an incredible, amazing journey with so many special memories that I will treasure forever. To be able to serve the community in which I live and to get to have the opportunity to connect with so many of you has been one of the greatest privileges of my career.

I appreciate that the Governing Board will be going through a formal search process to find the next Superintendent.

We have many months left together, so please know that I will make the most of every minute of this time and will do everything possible to insure a very smooth, seamless transition.

If you have any questions and/or you would like to talk further, I hope you won't hesitate to contact me.

With such deep appreciation,

Rachel Zinn, Superintendent

Having had much contact about many important issues with Rachel for many years, we can say that she is a professional of the highest caliber, with a special talent for public communications, inclusivity, and consensus building. We'll savor our time with her during her remaining months in the position.

New Year, New Programs!

The New Year means a new quarter of programs with Lafayette Recreation. Visit www.lafayetterec.org to see all the awesome offerings for the winter and register before they get rolling! Some feature events for the winter include the Lafayette Youth Commission's 7& 8 Grade Tri-City Dances on January 26 and February 23and Lafayette Recreation's legendary Father-Daughter Dance on March 9!

Lafayette Listens! Quarterly Update

You probably know by now that the City has launched a new social media site

to collect opinions about important issues facing Lafayette. If you're interested in hearing a summary of what people have been saying on Lafayette Listens!, then c'mon out to the City Council meeting on Monday night, where the Council will hear and discuss a summary of the on-line chatter. Active topics include:

How should Lafayette manage future housing development?

Do You Like the Reliez Valley Road Safety Improvement Changes?

Should Lafayette own its own City Hall?

Survey on Public Parking

What Stores and Restaurants Are Missing?

What Recreation Progams are Missing?

How's the New Roundabout Working for You?

Police Department Satisfaction Survey

The Council will discuss these important matters at about 7P on Monday night at the Lafayette Library and Learning Center.

Notes from Chief Christensen: A Close Call

So a couple of weeks ago we had a scary burglary occur here in town. A suspect rooting through unlocked cars found a garage door opener, opened the garage, and went into the house while the family was sleeping inside. While inside, he grabbed property from the areas where the people were sleeping. He thankfully left the home without incident and was captured days later inside another occupied house in Danville. And so it was that last night I was watching the news and I saw a similar story in another part of the Bay Area: Suspect going through cars finds a garage door opener. He opens the garage and goes into the occupied home while people are asleep. The suspect goes into the bedroom of a young girl and takes off his clothes. Naked, he now lays on top of the girl, who immediately starts to scream for her parents. After hearing that story, I got a chill thinking about our recent incident and how badly things could have gone. So, while this seems pretty commonsensical, let me just say that leaving your car unlocked is a bad idea. Leaving your car unlocked with a garage door opener inside of it is a really bad idea.

This Week at the Library

To see what's happening at the Lafayette Library and Learning Center this week, click http://www.lllcf.org/program-calendar/. Support your Library - Shop at Friends Corner Book Shop, corner of 1st St. & Golden Gate Way!

Poetry for the Week

Among twenty snowy mountains,

The only moving thing

Was the eye of the blackbird.

Wallace Stevens

