City of Lower Heidelberg PA : Winter Weather Procedures

Now that winter is here, please take a few moments to review these winter weather procedures.

When snow storms are approaching, recycling cans must not be placed in the street as they will obstruct and impede the plows. Cans on your street will mean that the plow cannot clear all the way to the curb. Please place your recycling can off of the road until the storm has passed and plowing is completed.

Please do not park your car in any cul-de-sac during a snow storm. Cars should remain in your driveway or garage to allow the snowplows to clean curb to curb. Do not place recycling or trash cans in the street during snow events as they will obstruct the plows. During a snow emergency, please remove all vehicles from snow emergency routes. Do not blow snow back on to the street; you can and will be fined for placing snow on any street or road in the Township.

PRIMARY SNOW EMERGENCY ROUTES

Atlantic Ave Indiana Ave Saddlebrook Dr

Baltic Ave Kentucky Ave St. Gian Ct

Bittner Ave Laura Ct St. James Place

Boardwalk Mediterranean Ave State Hill Rd

Brownsville Rd New York Ave States Ave

Colorado Ave North Church Rd Tennessee Ave

Connecticut Ave North Carolina Ave Ventnor Ave

Fairwood Ave Pacific Ave Vermont Ave

Grande Blvd Park Place Dr Virginia Ave

Green Valley Rd Pennsylvania Ave West Charles St

Hill Terrace Dr Reber's Bridge Rd Valley Court

Illinois Ave Russell St Timberlake La

Lengle Ave Baywood Ave

SECONDARY SNOW EMERGENCY ROUTES

Bayberry La Firethorn La Pine St

Daniel St Foxtail Pl Ruth Ave

East Charles St Harwood La Sabrina St

East College Ave Leslie St Stitzer Ave

East Wilson Ave North Elm St Sweetwater La

Erich St North Fairwood Ave West College Ave

Wisteria La