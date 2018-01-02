Log in
City of Lower Heidelberg PA : Winter Weather Procedures

01/02/2018

Now that winter is here, please take a few moments to review these winter weather procedures.

When snow storms are approaching, recycling cans must not be placed in the street as they will obstruct and impede the plows. Cans on your street will mean that the plow cannot clear all the way to the curb. Please place your recycling can off of the road until the storm has passed and plowing is completed.

Please do not park your car in any cul-de-sac during a snow storm. Cars should remain in your driveway or garage to allow the snowplows to clean curb to curb. Do not place recycling or trash cans in the street during snow events as they will obstruct the plows. During a snow emergency, please remove all vehicles from snow emergency routes. Do not blow snow back on to the street; you can and will be fined for placing snow on any street or road in the Township.

PRIMARY SNOW EMERGENCY ROUTES
Atlantic Ave Indiana Ave Saddlebrook Dr
Baltic Ave Kentucky Ave St. Gian Ct
Bittner Ave Laura Ct St. James Place
Boardwalk Mediterranean Ave State Hill Rd
Brownsville Rd New York Ave States Ave
Colorado Ave North Church Rd Tennessee Ave
Connecticut Ave North Carolina Ave Ventnor Ave
Fairwood Ave Pacific Ave Vermont Ave
Grande Blvd Park Place Dr Virginia Ave
Green Valley Rd Pennsylvania Ave West Charles St
Hill Terrace Dr Reber's Bridge Rd Valley Court
Illinois Ave Russell St Timberlake La
Lengle Ave Baywood Ave

SECONDARY SNOW EMERGENCY ROUTES
Bayberry La Firethorn La Pine St
Daniel St Foxtail Pl Ruth Ave
East Charles St Harwood La Sabrina St
East College Ave Leslie St Stitzer Ave
East Wilson Ave North Elm St Sweetwater La
Erich St North Fairwood Ave West College Ave
Wisteria La

City of Lower Heidelberg, PA published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 16:34:07 UTC.

