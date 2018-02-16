City of Lower Merion PA : New Trash, Recycling Routes to Take Effect March 5th

As part of an effort to greatly increase efficiency, all trash routes will be affected in some manner starting Monday, March 5th, 2018. Less than 25% of residents will see a change of day for their trash and/or recycling collections, or a change in their recycling week (from week 'A' to 'B,' or vice versa).

But many residents overall may also notice a different time of day when their refuse and/or recycling is picked up, even if their collection days remain the same. Therefore, it is important to remind residents that Township Code states that all trash and/or recycling must be placed curbside NO EARLIER THAN 7 p.m. the night before pickup, and NO LATER than 7 a.m. on the morning of pickup.

IF YOUR TRASH OR RECYCLING PICKUP DAY IS CHANGING, you will be notified in advance by letter, and by a Blackboard Connect phone call or email. Please also check for updates on the Township's website, www.LowerMerion.org, and via social media-on the Township's Facebook page and Twitter feed.

During this transition period, residents with questions may call 610-726-7144.

Residents may also still check the website's search function for 'My Refuse Collection Day,' and 'My Recycling Collection Day.' The new routes will be reflected in these searches by Saturday evening, March 3rd. These searches will also have information on designated collection days for holiday week collections.

This new, more optimal routing of refuse and recycling trucks will increase efficiency of the trash and recycling collection service. In the past, many homes had different days for their refuse and recycling pickups. Now, all will have the same day. At the same time, routes for drivers will become condensed-saving time for crews, and saving taxpayer money on gasoline, oil, and wear-and-tear on tires and the trucks themselves.

Again, one of the best ways to stay informed about the upcoming trash collection changes is to go to the Township website and sign up for Blackboard Connect notifications on your cell phone and email.