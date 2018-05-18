City of Modesto CA : Traffic Impact Due to Service Repairs and Upgrades Available online

Traffic may be impacted due to service at the following locations:
Tully Rd. (Tree Trimming) Lane Closed from Orangeburg to 9th street
1909 Attof Ct (Paving)
1917 Attof Ct (Paving)
2000 Walcott Dr (Paving)
2408 Sandgate W (Paving)
1809 Bradford Ct (Paving)
1902 Geneva (Hydrant Maintenance)
900 Bystrum (Hydrant Maintenance)
4700 Zinfandel (Hydrant Maintenance)
Princeton Ave/ Pike Park (Abandon Services)
2801 Nora Ln (Leaks)
2601 Whitmer Ct (Leaks)
Petaluma Dr & Daisy Ln (Concrete)
