City of Modesto CA : Traffic Impact Due to Service Repairs and Upgrades Available online

City of Modesto CA : Traffic Impact Due to Service Repairs and Upgrades

05/18/2018 | 06:35pm CEST

Traffic may be impacted due to service at the following locations:

  • Tully Rd. (Tree Trimming) Lane Closed from Orangeburg to 9th street
  • 1909 Attof Ct (Paving)
  • 1917 Attof Ct (Paving)
  • 2000 Walcott Dr (Paving)
  • 2408 Sandgate W (Paving)
  • 1809 Bradford Ct (Paving)
  • 1902 Geneva (Hydrant Maintenance)
  • 900 Bystrum (Hydrant Maintenance)
  • 4700 Zinfandel (Hydrant Maintenance)
  • Princeton Ave/ Pike Park (Abandon Services)
  • 2801 Nora Ln (Leaks)
  • 2601 Whitmer Ct (Leaks)
  • Petaluma Dr & Daisy Ln (Concrete)

Disclaimer

City of Modesto, CA published this content on 18 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2018 16:34:01 UTC
