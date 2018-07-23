Log in
City of Nashville TN : Police - Media Releases 7/23/2018 MNPD & FBI Seeking Robber of SunTrust Bank's 2915 Nolensville Pike Branch

07/23/2018 | 11:48pm CEST

7/23/2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The man who robbed SunTrust Bank's 2915 Nolensville Pike branch at 1 p.m. today passed a teller a note that said he would shoot her if she didn't hand over money. The teller complied and the man fled the bank without showing a gun.

The robber is believed to be different from the persons who robbed two Nashville banks last week. Anyone recognizing him from the attached surveillance photos is asked to call 615-742-7463 for a cash reward.

SunTrust Robber

SunTrust Robber

City of Nashville, TN published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 21:47:01 UTC
