City of Nashville TN : Police - Media Releases 7/23/2018 MNPD & FBI Seeking Robber of SunTrust Bank's 2915 Nolensville Pike Branch

7/23/2018

The man who robbed SunTrust Bank's 2915 Nolensville Pike branch at 1 p.m. today passed a teller a note that said he would shoot her if she didn't hand over money. The teller complied and the man fled the bank without showing a gun.

The robber is believed to be different from the persons who robbed two Nashville banks last week. Anyone recognizing him from the attached surveillance photos is asked to call 615-742-7463 for a cash reward.

SunTrust Robber