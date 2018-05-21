City of Newton KS : New company announces restructuring of ABI Chemicals

Kansas Chemical Coatings LLC is pleased to announce its restructuring of the high-tech chemical coatings firm ABI Chemicals.

On Tuesday evening, the Newton City Commission will consider an agreement to transfer the lease of ABI's facilities at the Newton City/County Airport to Kansas Chemical Coatings. If approved, the agreement will go before the Harvey County Commission next week.

The building has remained largely idle since ABI Chemicals ran into financial difficulties late last year. Kansas Chemical Coatings will continue partnering with Wichita State University's National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) to develop next-generation coatings that will revolutionize the aviation manufacturing industry.

Kansas Chemical Coatings has begun actively seeking new markets and new customers for its coatings product line and also plans to make significant investments in the facility.