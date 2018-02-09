City of North Port FL : There will be a one lane closure on West Price Boulevard, between Salford & Sumter, February 13-15

There will be a one lane closure on West Price Boulevard, between Salford Boulevard and Sumter Boulevard, from 9:00am to 2:00pm on the following dates next week:

Westbound traffic will continue on Price Boulevard as normal. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to: Race Street > Wabasso Avenue > Savia Street > Price Boulevard. City crews will be spot patching the roadway during this timeframe.

Please use caution by paying attention to traffic signs, barricades and detour routes. For more information about this project, please contact the Department of Public Works at (941) 240-8050 or email [email protected]