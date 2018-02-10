City of Palo Alto CA : Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off Day (Events)

This event is for Palo Alto residents only, proof of residency is required. The Household Hazardous Waste Management program provides Palo Alto residents with an environmentally safe, convenient way to dispose of unwanted hazardous household products such as used or expired medication, paints, solvents, fuels, cleaners, pesticides, etc., which contain hazardous substances. This event happens, rain or shine. For more information about the Household Hazardous Waste Program and what is accepted, click here. Location: Household Hazardous Waste Station, 2501 Embarcadero Way, Palo Alto.

Saturday, February 10, 2018

9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

City Events, General City Event