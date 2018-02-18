Log in
City of Palo Alto CA : Teen Week Out

02/18/2018 | 12:16am CET

Welcome to Teen Week Out Summer Camp! Indulge in your adventurous side and explore all that the Bay Area has to offer this summer with one or all of our Teen Weeks Out. Transportation is provided to and from Mitchell Park Teen Center. Prices and times will vary depending on trips included in the itinerary, but most camps will run from 8:30am-4:00pm.

Teen Week Out Summer Camp
3700 Middlefield Road
Palo Alto, CA 94303

Contact
Jose Perez Sanchez
Phone: (650) 329-2443
Fax: (650) 251-9109
[email protected]

Camp Hours
M-F: 8:30am - 4:00pm

Downloads
Registration Form

*Please submit your registration form at any of

the three City of Palo Alto Community Centers
by Friday, March 16.

*For information regarding Camp Staff and Counselor-in-Training (CIT) opportunities, please visit our Summer Camp Staff Opportunities site.

Withdrawal Policy
Families will have until two weeks prior to the start date of the camp to withdraw and receive a refund. Withdrawals received less than two weeks prior to the start date will not receive a refund. If you submit a withdrawal request within the two-week period you will have the option to receive the entire camp fee credit on your account, or pay a $15 processing fee per camp, per child, for a refund. Refunds for camps that have been cancelled by the City are always 100% refundable.

Transfers
Families will have until two weeks prior to the first day of camp to transfer to another program. Transfers are always subject to space availability and the customer is responsible for any additional program fees.

Camp Sessions
Session 1: Great Outdoors
Start the summer off right with some fun in the sun as we visit the Bay Area's best beaches and hiking trails! Highlights: Castle Rock / Half Moon Bay / Mission Peak- Fremont / Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk / Sunol- Little Yosemite

5 Days

$315R/$365NR

Mitchell Park Field House

6 Max

11879

13-17Y

M-F 6/18 - 6/22

8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Session 2: Tour San Francisco
Explore San Francisco's finest and tour all the hot spots in the City by the Bay! Highlights: Fisherman's Wharf / Golden Gate Park and SF Academy of Science / Alcatraz Tour / San Francisco Zoo / Union Square San Francisco

5 Days

$469R/$539NR

Mitchell Park Field House

6 Max

11880

13-17Y

M-F 6/25 - 6/29

8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Session 3:Thrill Seeker

Test your fear of heights with a week of adventure! We will be launching off in some of California's most intense thrill theme parks and water rides, learning the ins-and-outs of these intense attractions. Highlights: California's Great America / Indoor Sky Diving / Six Flags Discovery Kingdom / Raging Waters / Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

5 Days

$519R/$609NR

Mitchell Park Field House

6 Max

11881

13-17Y

M-F 7/9 - 7/13

8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Session 4: Game On!

Put your game face on and get ready for some friendly and fun competition! Strap your helmets on as you race in a go-kart, bounce high in the air in a game of trampoline dodgeball, and more. Highlights: K1Speed Go-Kart / LaserQuest Laser Tag / Santa Clara Paintball / Dodgeball at Rockin' Jump / Key Quest Escape Room

5 Days

$509R/$599NR

Mitchell Park Field House

6 Max

11882

13-17Y

M-F 7/16 - 7/20

8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Session 5: Aquatics Adventures

Cool off this summer in some of the Bay Area's best in-water fun! Swim, dive, and splash in the area's best pools and water parks! Highlights: Raging Waters / Surf Lessons / Stand Up Paddle Boarding / Water World Concord / Boomerang Bay- Great America

5 Days

$535R/$629NR

Mitchell Park Field House

6 Max

11883

13-17Y

M-F 7/23 - 7/27

8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Session 6: Adrenaline Adventures

Get your adrenaline pumping with a week of heart-racing fun! Zip line through the gorgeous redwoods of Santa Cruz, take height with indoor skydiving, and much more! Highlights: Zip lining / Indoor Skydiving / K1 Speed / California's Great America / Santa Clara Paintball

5 Days

$579R/$679NR

Mitchell Park Field House

6 Max

11884

13-17Y

M-F 7/30 - 8/3

8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

City of Palo Alto, CA published this content on 17 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2018 23:15:05 UTC.

