City of Palo Alto CA : Teen Week Out

Welcome to Teen Week Out Summer Camp! Indulge in your adventurous side and explore all that the Bay Area has to offer this summer with one or all of our Teen Weeks Out. Transportation is provided to and from Mitchell Park Teen Center. Prices and times will vary depending on trips included in the itinerary, but most camps will run from 8:30am-4:00pm. Teen Week Out Summer Camp

3700 Middlefield Road

Palo Alto, CA 94303

Contact

Jose Perez Sanchez

Phone: (650) 329-2443

Fax: (650) 251-9109

[email protected] Camp Hours

M-F: 8:30am - 4:00pm

Downloads

Registration Form

*Please submit your registration form at any of the three City of Palo Alto Community Centers

by Friday, March 16.

*For information regarding Camp Staff and Counselor-in-Training (CIT) opportunities, please visit our Summer Camp Staff Opportunities site.

Withdrawal Policy

Families will have until two weeks prior to the start date of the camp to withdraw and receive a refund. Withdrawals received less than two weeks prior to the start date will not receive a refund. If you submit a withdrawal request within the two-week period you will have the option to receive the entire camp fee credit on your account, or pay a $15 processing fee per camp, per child, for a refund. Refunds for camps that have been cancelled by the City are always 100% refundable.

Transfers

Families will have until two weeks prior to the first day of camp to transfer to another program. Transfers are always subject to space availability and the customer is responsible for any additional program fees.

Camp Sessions

Session 1: Great Outdoors

Start the summer off right with some fun in the sun as we visit the Bay Area's best beaches and hiking trails! Highlights: Castle Rock / Half Moon Bay / Mission Peak- Fremont / Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk / Sunol- Little Yosemite

5 Days $315R/$365NR Mitchell Park Field House 6 Max 11879 13-17Y M-F 6/18 - 6/22 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Session 2: Tour San Francisco

Explore San Francisco's finest and tour all the hot spots in the City by the Bay! Highlights: Fisherman's Wharf / Golden Gate Park and SF Academy of Science / Alcatraz Tour / San Francisco Zoo / Union Square San Francisco

5 Days $469R/$539NR Mitchell Park Field House 6 Max 11880 13-17Y M-F 6/25 - 6/29 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Session 3:Thrill Seeker

Test your fear of heights with a week of adventure! We will be launching off in some of California's most intense thrill theme parks and water rides, learning the ins-and-outs of these intense attractions. Highlights: California's Great America / Indoor Sky Diving / Six Flags Discovery Kingdom / Raging Waters / Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

5 Days $519R/$609NR Mitchell Park Field House 6 Max 11881 13-17Y M-F 7/9 - 7/13 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Session 4: Game On!

Put your game face on and get ready for some friendly and fun competition! Strap your helmets on as you race in a go-kart, bounce high in the air in a game of trampoline dodgeball, and more. Highlights: K1Speed Go-Kart / LaserQuest Laser Tag / Santa Clara Paintball / Dodgeball at Rockin' Jump / Key Quest Escape Room

5 Days $509R/$599NR Mitchell Park Field House 6 Max 11882 13-17Y M-F 7/16 - 7/20 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Session 5: Aquatics Adventures

Cool off this summer in some of the Bay Area's best in-water fun! Swim, dive, and splash in the area's best pools and water parks! Highlights: Raging Waters / Surf Lessons / Stand Up Paddle Boarding / Water World Concord / Boomerang Bay- Great America

5 Days $535R/$629NR Mitchell Park Field House 6 Max 11883 13-17Y M-F 7/23 - 7/27 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Session 6: Adrenaline Adventures

Get your adrenaline pumping with a week of heart-racing fun! Zip line through the gorgeous redwoods of Santa Cruz, take height with indoor skydiving, and much more! Highlights: Zip lining / Indoor Skydiving / K1 Speed / California's Great America / Santa Clara Paintball