City of Pensacola FL : Stormwater Treatment Enhancement Projects Underway

01/06/2018 | 12:54am CET

19 Ave and Blackshear Ave Stormwater Treatment Enhancement Project

  • new stormwater piping and inlets will eliminate historic standing water issues along both Blackshear Ave. and Magnolia Ave.
  • will provide retro-fit treatment for 52.78 acres which currently discharges to Bayou Texar untreated.
  • project will replace an unsightly above ground treatment vault with a below ground vault
  • impacted streets will receive new pavement and traffic detours will be minimal
  • work to be performed by J. Miller Construction, Inc of Pensacola, FL
  • work starting on January 2, 2017 and anticipated to take 150 days to complete.
  • Project is funded by City stormwater utility fee and cost is $1.15M

Clematis Street at Carpenters Creek Stormwater Treatment Enhancement Project

  • will provide stormwater treatment for 373.51 acres which currently discharge to Carpenter's Creek untreated.
  • The entirety of the work will take place at the intersection of Clematis Street and Euclid Street.
  • impacts to flow of traffic - detours provided
  • work to be performed by BKW, Inc of Pensacola, FL
  • work starting on January 2, 2017, and is anticipated to take 150 days to complete.
  • Project is funded by City stormwater utility fee and cost is $542K

L Street and Zaragossa Street Stormwater Treatment Enhancement Project

  • Stormwater flooding and treatment project to help alleviate flooding at Barrancas and L Street.
  • new stormwater piping from intersection of L Street and Barrancas Avenue along Gimble Street and connect to Pace Blvd drainage system.
  • new underground stormwater treatment vault on Gimble Street for 138.09 acres which currently discharges to Pensacola Bay untreated.
  • new sidewalks will be installed in north right of way of Gimble Street and existing sidewalks replaced along north right of way of Barrancas
  • impacts to flow of traffic - detours provided
  • work to be performed by Brown Construction, Inc of Gulf Breeze, FL
  • work starting on January 2, 2017, and is anticipated to take 175 days to complete.
  • Project is funded by FDEM Hazard Mitigation grant and cost is $992K

City of Pensacola, FL published this content on 05 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2018 23:54:01 UTC.

