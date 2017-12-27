City of Pico Rivera CA : Curbside Christmas Tree Recycling

Join the 93% of Americans who will recycle their Christmas trees this year. The City of Pico Rivera is once again partnering with the County Sanitation District of Los Angeles and NASA Services to recycle natural Christmas trees. Since natural Christmas trees are biodegradable, they can easily be chipped into mulch, which helps protect plant roots, inhibit weed growth, and retain moisture thus reducing water usage.

To recycle your Christmas tree follow these three simple steps:

Remove all the ornaments, tinsel, non-wood tree stands and lights from your tree;

Do NOT put your tree in a tree bag, and

Leave the tree on the curb just like you would your regular green waste recycling bins.

Trees will be collected on your regularly scheduled pick up date through January 12, 2018.

For more information on the Christmas tree recycling program call 562.801.4388.