City of Pottstown PA : “Code Blue” Cold Weather Declaration

The Code Blue Declaration has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Saturday, Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. and ending on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 9 a.m. During this time period, the temperature and / or wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

A Code Blue Cold Weather Declaration is made in Montgomery County when winter conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals without shelter. A Code Blue is called when the combination of air temperature and wind chill is anticipated to be 20 degrees Fahrenheit or less.

For general cold weather information, please visit: www.montcopa.org/codeblue.