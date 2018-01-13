City of Pottstown PA : “Code Blue” Cold Weather Declaration

The Code Blue Declaration has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Saturday, Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. and ending on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 9 a.m. During this time period, the temperature and / or wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
A Code Blue Cold Weather Declaration is made in Montgomery County when winter conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals without shelter. A Code Blue is called when the combination of air temperature and wind chill is anticipated to be 20 degrees Fahrenheit or less.
For general cold weather information, please visit: www.montcopa.org/codeblue.
City of Pottstown, PA published this content on 13 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2018 14:14:00 UTC.