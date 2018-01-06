City of Punta Gorda FL : PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTIFICATION

Due to a water line break on Sullivan Street at W. Olympia Avenue, a Precaution Boil Water Notice is in affect for the following:

Sullivan St - between W. Olympia Ave and W. Marion Ave ONLY

SUNLOFT Center in its entirety

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued due to:

­ XXXXXXX A Water Main Break

A Loss of Water Pressure has been experienced (less than 20 psi)

Bacteriological analysis of samples obtained from the water system

have shown a possible contamination.

Near your vicinity, therefore; as a precaution, we advise that all water used for drinking or cooking be boiled. A rolling boil of one (1) minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used. You should plan to use this alternative water source for up to three (3) days.

General Instructions listed below:

Shut off and don't use water spigots with special filters on the kitchen sink or refrigerator.

Ice makers using piped water source should be turned off until the boil notice is lifted.

Utilize alternate water source (bottled, boiled, or disinfected) for the following:

Coffee Machines Food Preparation Dental Care/Cleaning



Hand washing multi-use utensils, glasses, or tableware in the sink by the wash, rinse & sanitized method is OK. To sanitize, pour boiling water over dishes after rinsing or pour water mixed with unscented bleach (1 &1/2 teaspoon to the gallon) '

Utilizing the dish washer is OK utilizing HOT water rinse

water rinse Showering is OK and recommended over bathing, but avoid consuming any water

Special Commercial Food Preparation Instructions listed below:

Water served to customers must be boiled/bottled/or disinfected. Plan to have or make at least one (1) gallon per seat per day.

Shut off water drink stations, water fountains, and beverage fountains that use tap water to mix with soda syrup or other beverages.

Water vending machines should be shut off, their filters and UV are not capable of overcoming a heavy influx of pathogens.

Machine washing multi-use utensils with hot water rinse or chemical disinfectant rinse is OK. Make sure temperatures and disinfectant dose meet code.

Plastic gloves for employees are best, however hand watering with antibacterial soap is OK.

For food that will be sold uncooked, and the consumer will cook it (example: raw meets), you should use only boiled/bottled/disinfected water in the processing.

For additional information, please call the City of Punta Gorda Utility Department at 941-575-3339 or 941-575-5088. Business hours are Monday thru Friday between the hours of 8:00 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

On behalf of the City of Punta Gorda Utility Department we apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your cooperation.

The City of Punta Gorda Utility Department works around the clock to provide the best service and quality possible. We ask that all of our customers help us to protect our water sources, which are the heart of our community, our way of life, and our children's future.

Thank you.!