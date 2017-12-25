City of Rancho Palos Verdes CA : Christmas Tree Recycling

Recycling your Christmas tree is easy. First, remove the base, ornaments, tinsel and garland, then leave your tree at the curb on your regular collection day between December 26th and January 15th (there's no regular pick-up on January 1st). There's no need to cut the tree into smaller pieces (unless it's over 6 feet tall). Flocked trees are also acceptable for recycling, as are wreaths and other holiday foliage.

If you live in a multi-family complex, ask your management company or homeowners association about the designated tree drop-off location for your complex. This location is typically in the garage area or near the recycling bins.

For additional information about holiday recycling, please contact the City's Public Works Department at (310) 544-5252 or [email protected], or click here.