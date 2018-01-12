Log in
City of Richmond VA : Richmond Gas Works Announces Increase in Purchased Gas Cost

01/12/2018
Richmond Gas Works customers will see an increase of the purchased gas cost (PGC) in their February 2018 utility bills. The cost for purchased gas will increase from $0.450 per 100 cubic feet (1 Ccf) used to $0.525. The average customer who uses 70 Ccf's of natural gas will see an estimated $5.25 increase in their monthly bill. By law, Richmond Gas Works passes on the cost of natural gas purchased and delivered to customers, dollar for dollar, without any markup. Other components of the natural gas bill - the distribution charge and customer charge - are unchanged.
At the time of this release, Richmond Gas Works' PGC rate is less than or equal to surrounding natural gas franchises. Richmond Gas Works' Interim Director, Rosemary Green, attributes the increase to demand, 'An extended cold snap along the east coast and greater demand in the natural gas market is responsible for this increase,' says Green.
Across all energy sectors (electricity, heating oil, propane), natural gas remains the most efficient and economical choice of fuel for home heating, water heating, cooking and clothes drying. Richmond Gas Works understands that from time to time a customer may need assistance in paying their natural gas heating bill.

To help serve this need, Richmond Gas Works offers information and programs year-round to encourage customers to better manage their utility bills and seek assistance before bills become unmanageable. Richmond Gas Works also encourages customers to consider enrolling in the Equal Monthly Payment Plan (EMPP) in order to avoid large seasonal fluctuations in their monthly bill. More information about EMPP and other programs is available by calling (804) 646-4646 or visiting www.RichmondGasWorks.com/residential/your-bill/.

  • Equal Monthly Payment Program (EMPP) - Richmond Gas Works, in conjunction with the Department of Public Utilities (DPU), offers this program which spreads payments evenly over 12 months, along with other convenient payment plans. The EMPP works well because the annual customer natural gas charges is used to calculate an equal payment amount that spreads the cost over the entire year and allows customers to develop a monthly energy budget. Call Richmond Ga Works' Customer Care Center at (804) 646-4646 for more information.
  • MetroCare Program - This heating bill payment assistance program provides funds to eligible families and individuals who are having trouble paying their primary heating bills due to a financial difficulty or other special hardship. The program period began Dec. 15. Residents within Richmond Gas Works' service territory may apply for funds through MetroCare. For more information, call (804) 646-4646
Click here for FAQs.

City of Richmond, VA published this content on 12 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2018 17:39:06 UTC.

