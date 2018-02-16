City of Riverdale GA : Keep Riverdale Beautiful & Republic Services Offer Curbside Recycling Service

The City of Riverdale would like to thank all of our residents who have been active in our recycling efforts over the years. Our new beautification program, Keep Riverdale Beautiful, is partnering with Republic Services to lead the charge on all city recycling efforts.

As a part of our curbside pickup services, all Riverdale residents have access to a blue recycling bin that is scheduled for pickup weekly at 7am on Wednesdays.

Please visit https://www.republicservices.com/residents/all-in-one-recycling for information on how to secure a bin, as well as the do's and dont's of recycling.

Thank you for choosing the City of Riverdale!