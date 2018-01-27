Log in
City of Saskatoon : Daily Road Report, January 29

01/27/2018 | 08:29am CET

*This report includes road restrictions on Priority 1 (high traffic, high speed) streets only.

NEW

CLARENCE AVE S NB & SB MEDIAN LANES CLOSED FROM 7TH ST E TO 8TH ST E
(sanitary lining)
Start: January 29, 9:00 a.m. End: January 29, 9:00 p.m.

8TH ST E WB & EB MEDIAN LANES CLOSED AT CLARENCE AVE S
(sanitary lining)
Start: January 29, 9:00 a.m. End: January 29, 9:00 p.m.

25TH ST E WB MEDIAN LANES CLOSED FROM KINSMEN AVE TO 4TH AVE N
(sanitary lining)
Start: January 29, 7:00 p.m. End: January 30, 7:00 a.m.

ONGOING

12TH ST E EB & WB ROAD CLOSED FROM EASTLAKE AVE TO BROADWAY AVE
(Broadway Crokicurl)
Start: January 13, 9:00 a.m. End: February 25, 6:00 p.m.

CENTRAL AVE SB LANES CLOSED FROM KONIHOWSKI RD TO FEDORUK DR
(roadway construction)
Two-way traffic will be accommodated in the NB lanes.
Start: November 6, 7:00 a.m. End: October 1, 2018, 5:00 p.m.

All restrictions will be lifted as indicated, weather permitting and barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Slow down, pay attention and respect work zones. Watch for pedestrians and work crews, and for everyone's safety, please obey all detours, signs and barriers.

City of Saskatoon published this content on 26 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2018 07:29:04 UTC.

