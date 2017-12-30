City of Seattle WA : New Year’s Eve at Seattle Center

[Attachment] Seattle Center is the place to be for New Year's Eve, with activities appealing to a wide-range of interests and desired investment levels, all leading up to midnight fireworks.

Seattle Center Winterfest New Year's Eve Celebration features cover band Sway in a free concert on the Armory Stage starting at 8pm. Outside, Fountain of Light dance party mounts a live electronic music and video projection show, 10pm, at International Fountain. Winterfest Ice Rink remains open until 11:30 pm, and Armory merchants will stay open late as well. The Celebration is sponsored by T-Mobile, who will be on site to hand out festive party favors on grounds and in the Armory.

Venues on the grounds also offer outstanding revelry including: T-Mobile New Year's Eve at the Needle midnight fireworks and events at Chihuly Garden and Glass, Museum of Popular Culture (MoPOP) and Pacific Science Center.

Seattle Center Monorail stays open until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2018 to accommodate New Year's visitors, ceasing operations between 11:15pm and approximately 12:20am, to comply with fire regulations.

As in past years, an exclusion zone will be enforced on New Year's Eve to keep Seattle Center visitors safe from fireworks debris. Entry to Next 50 Plaza, Broad Street Green, Harrison, John and Thomas streets and areas around the Space Needle and MoPOP will be restricted beginning in the later evening. Broad St. will also close. Given these closures and expected heavy traffic congestion, visitors to the grounds should plan extra time in their travels and consider alternative transportation to Seattle Center.

We hope you'll enjoy ringing in the New Year at Seattle Center. Learn more at: Seattle Center or call 206-684-7200.