City of South Gate CA : Holiday Tree Collection

Waste Management would like to wish all South Gate residents a happy holiday season. Waste Management is inviting South Gate residents to recycle their Holiday tree through its curbside tree collection program. Curbside tree collection for residents will take place between December 26, 2017 - January 12, 2017. All trees that are collected by Waste Management will be taken to a composting facility to create mulch.
Instructions for Tree Collection
-
Remove all decorations, including tinsel, lights, ornaments and tree stands
-
Place your tree on the curb for recycling
-
Trees that are taller than six feet must be cut in half
-
Flocked trees cannot be recycled. They will be collected with your regular trash
City of South Gate, CA published this content on 30 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2017 22:49:00 UTC.