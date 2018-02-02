Log in
City of Tampa FL : Partial Lane Closure of E Columbus Drive to begin on February 5, 2018 for Utility Maintenance

02/02/2018 | 10:20pm CET

A portion of the outermost eastbound lane of E Columbus Drive between N 40thStreet and North 43rdStreet will close on Monday, February 5, 2018 for utility maintenance work. Department crews are repairing a broken sewer line and restoring a depression in the road. Traffic will merge into the remaining eastbound lane. Barricades and signage will be in place to direct motorists around the work site and closed lane. The lane will reopen by 5pm on Friday, February 9, 2018, weather permitting.

The City of Tampa recommends that motorist use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.

See all road closures at www.tampagov.net/RoadClosures

For additional information, please contact:

Eric A. Weiss, P.E., Director

City of Tampa - Wastewater Department

(813) 274-8039; [email protected]

City of Tampa, FL published this content on 02 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2018 21:19:02 UTC.

