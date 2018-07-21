Log in
City of Tempe AZ : Pieces of the historic Town Lake inflatable dam up for sale

07/21/2018 | 11:18pm CEST
If you ever wanted to own a piece of the old Tempe Town Lake inflatable dam, now is your chance.

The inflatable dam was replaced with a new steel gate hinged dam two years ago. The inflatable rubber dam was cut into pieces for reuse or future sale. Some of the pieces were repurposed as art that has hung at Tempe Center for the Arts and other galleries. Details on both the original dam and the award-winning new one may be found at www.tempe.gov/lake.

The former dam was made of a rubber material with nylon reinforcement. It's approximately 1 inch thick. Pieces are available in 13' x 13' sheets and 40' x 40' rolls. There are 110 sheets and 13 rolls. People can bid to receive one piece or all of the material.

For details, please visit https://ww2.tempe.gov/bids/ and select item # 19-030. Questions about the material are due this Wednesday, July 25, by 5 p.m. Bids are due Aug. 8.

For questions regarding the material, please contact Jason Browne, City of Tempe Solid Waste, 480-350-8015.
Members of the media may contact Kris Baxter-Ging at 480-250-5198.

City of Tempe, AZ published this content on 21 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2018 21:17:02 UTC
