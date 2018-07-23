City of Troy OH : Road Closing - North Elm - July 25 through July 27 (7 AM -5 PM)

ROAD CLOSING NOTIFICATION
NORTH ELM STREET BETWEEN WEST MAIN STREET AND WEST WATER STREET
Closed to Through Traffic
Proposed Closing Dates:Wednesday, July 25, 2018 through Friday, July 27, 2018
7:00 AM - 5:00 PM ONLY EACH DATE OF CLOSING
ROADWAY WILL BE OPEN IN THE EVENINGS
Type of Work: Water Service Installation
Work Performed by: Rausch Contruction Company
Detour: North - Turn north onto N. Adams Street, turn west onto W. Water Street,
to Elm Street.
South - Turn east onto W. Water Street, turn south onto to Adams Street to
W. Main Street
Disclaimer
City of Troy, OH published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 18:47:04 UTC