City of Troy OH : Road Closing - North Elm - July 25 through July 27 (7 AM -5 PM)

07/23/2018 | 08:48pm CEST

ROAD CLOSING NOTIFICATION

NORTH ELM STREET BETWEEN WEST MAIN STREET AND WEST WATER STREET

Closed to Through Traffic

Proposed Closing Dates:Wednesday, July 25, 2018 through Friday, July 27, 2018
7:00 AM - 5:00 PM ONLY EACH DATE OF CLOSING

ROADWAY WILL BE OPEN IN THE EVENINGS

Type of Work: Water Service Installation

Work Performed by: Rausch Contruction Company

Detour: North - Turn north onto N. Adams Street, turn west onto W. Water Street,
to Elm Street.

South - Turn east onto W. Water Street, turn south onto to Adams Street to
W. Main Street

Disclaimer

City of Troy, OH published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 18:47:04 UTC
