City of Troy OH : Road Closing - North Elm - July 25 through July 27 (7 AM -5 PM)

ROAD CLOSING NOTIFICATION

NORTH ELM STREET BETWEEN WEST MAIN STREET AND WEST WATER STREET

Closed to Through Traffic

Proposed Closing Dates:Wednesday, July 25, 2018 through Friday, July 27, 2018

7:00 AM - 5:00 PM ONLY EACH DATE OF CLOSING

ROADWAY WILL BE OPEN IN THE EVENINGS

Type of Work: Water Service Installation

Work Performed by: Rausch Contruction Company

Detour: North - Turn north onto N. Adams Street, turn west onto W. Water Street,

to Elm Street.

South - Turn east onto W. Water Street, turn south onto to Adams Street to

W. Main Street