City of Tucson AZ : Tucson Audubon Society Hosts Wednesday Field Trips at Sweetwater Wetlands

Every Wednesday through August, the Tucson Audubon Society hosts free field trips at Sweetwater Wetlands, 2511 W. Sweetwater Drive. Birders of all experience levels are welcome to see the variety of species that frequent the facility. Field trips begin at 6 a.m.

Feel free to bring binoculars and a camera. In addition, carry adequate water and wear proper clothing. Sweetwater Wetlands has free parking, as well as water fountains and restrooms. For more information, contact Luke Safford at (520) 576-6044 or at [email protected]