City of Tucson AZ : Tucson Audubon Society Hosts Wednesday Field Trips at Sweetwater Wetlands

05/22/2018 | 05:00am CEST

Every Wednesday through August, the Tucson Audubon Society hosts free field trips at Sweetwater Wetlands, 2511 W. Sweetwater Drive. Birders of all experience levels are welcome to see the variety of species that frequent the facility. Field trips begin at 6 a.m.

Feel free to bring binoculars and a camera. In addition, carry adequate water and wear proper clothing. Sweetwater Wetlands has free parking, as well as water fountains and restrooms. For more information, contact Luke Safford at (520) 576-6044 or at [email protected]

Disclaimer

City of Tucson, AZ published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 02:59:05 UTC
