City of Upper Southampton PA : Come fill up the truck with the Upper Southampton Police at Giant this Saturday, Jule 28th to help fight hunger in our area!!!

Posted: 7/27/2018 11:44 AM

Help us Fill The Truck! Let's see if we can fill up the bed of our new truck to help fight hunger during our Battle of the Hamptons competition. Upper Southampton Police Department is teaming up with Giant Food Store at 466 2nd Street Pike THIS Saturday, July 28th from 10:00am until 2:00pm. Please stop by to donate non-perishable items which will benefit the Jesus Focus Ministry Food Pantry at Bethanna.

Thank you for all of your help with this very important food drive. Please share this post to help get the word out. Hope to see you there!