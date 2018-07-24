City of Virginia Beach VA : Heavy Rains May Delay Waste Collection Services

​Due to area flooding and road closures, residents may experience delays in their waste collection services.

Waste Management will monitor road conditions and will adjust routes accordingly to ensure the safety of our drivers and the public. Should routes not be completed on their scheduled day, they will resume the following day or until roads can be traveled safely.

Residents are urged to place yard debris, as well as waste and recycle containers, outside of the drainage flow line (a few inches away from the curb) to keep the drainage flow line clear and avoid neighborhood flooding.

Please check the City's Waste Management website and social media pages for updates on collections.

If you have any questions, you may call (757) 385-4650, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or visit www.vbgov.com/wastemgt.

# # #