Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Virginia Beach VA : Heavy Rains May Delay Waste Collection Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 09:28pm CEST

​Due to area flooding and road closures, residents may experience delays in their waste collection services.

Waste Management will monitor road conditions and will adjust routes accordingly to ensure the safety of our drivers and the public. Should routes not be completed on their scheduled day, they will resume the following day or until roads can be traveled safely.

Residents are urged to place yard debris, as well as waste and recycle containers, outside of the drainage flow line (a few inches away from the curb) to keep the drainage flow line clear and avoid neighborhood flooding.

Please check the City's Waste Management website and social media pages for updates on collections.

If you have any questions, you may call (757) 385-4650, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or visit www.vbgov.com/wastemgt.

# # #

Disclaimer

City of Virginia Beach, VA published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 19:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:33pSINN FÉIN : Hazzard reiterates Sinn Féin solidarity for pro-Kurdish groups in Turkey
PU
09:28pIOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Farmers Respond to President Trump's “TRADE ASSISTANCE PROPOSAL”
PU
09:28pCITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH VA : Triple Fatality on Shore Drive
PU
09:28pCITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH VA : Heavy Rains May Delay Waste Collection Services
PU
09:25pDASH : ’s Merchant Adoption in Venezuela Exceeds All Other Cryptocurrencies Combined
BU
09:18pHEIDI HEITKAMP : Heitkamp Introduces Bill to Help Farmers & Ranchers Recover Losses from Trade War
PU
09:18pSTATE OF PENNSYLVANIA : ADVISORY – HARRISBURG – TOMORROW – Wolf Administration Joins Health and Environmental Leaders to Condemn Trump EPA Plan to Weaken Clean Car Standards
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:13pHANNAFORD BROS : to open Ballston supermarket
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises as oversupply and trade tension fears abate
2Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
3COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Update
4PEUGEOT : Peugeot surges as Opel hits road to recovery
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises on growing default fears

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.