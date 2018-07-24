City of Virginia Beach VA : Triple Fatality on Shore Drive

​​On July 24th 2018 at approximately 9:41 am there was a report of a two vehicle accident in the 5500 block of Shore Drive.

The preliminary investigation indicates a BMW travelling eastbound on Shore drive lost control and crossed the median into the path of a Hyundai that was travelling westbound. The Hyundai struck the BMW on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver of the Hyundai and the passenger of the BMW were both pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the BMW was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Victim identities will not be released until 24 hours after next of kin notifications have been made.

This accident is still under investigation by members of the Virginia Beach Police Department's Fatal Crash Team.