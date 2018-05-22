City of West University Place TX : Primary Runoff Election - May 22, 2018

The polling locations for the May 22, 2018 Primary Runoff Election are as follows:
DEMOCRATS
REPUBLICANS
Precinct 15
LaQuinta Inn - 4015 Southwest Freeway
Precinct 15
Pershing Middle School - 3838 Blue Bonnet Blvd.
Precinct 87
West University Scout House - 6108 Edloe
Precinct 87
Pershing Middle School - 3838 Blue Bonnet Blvd.
Precinct 133
LaQuinta Inn - 4015 Southwest Freeway
Precinct 133
Pershing Middle School - 3838 Blue Bonnet Blvd.
Precinct 183
LaQuinta Inn - 4015 Southwest Freeway
Precinct 183
Pershing Middle School - 3838 Blue Bonnet Blvd.
Precinct 906
West University Scout House - 6108 Edloe
Precinct 906
Pershing Middle School - 3838 Blue Bonnet Blvd.
For more information, contact the Harris County Election Information Hotline at 713.755.6965 or visit their website at www.harrisvotes.com.
