City of West University Place TX : Primary Runoff Election - May 22, 2018

05/22/2018 | 12:50am CEST

The polling locations for the May 22, 2018 Primary Runoff Election are as follows:

DEMOCRATS
 REPUBLICANS
Precinct 15
 LaQuinta Inn - 4015 Southwest Freeway
 Precinct 15
 Pershing Middle School - 3838 Blue Bonnet Blvd.
Precinct 87
 West University Scout House - 6108 Edloe
 Precinct 87
 Pershing Middle School - 3838 Blue Bonnet Blvd.
Precinct 133
 LaQuinta Inn - 4015 Southwest Freeway
 Precinct 133
 Pershing Middle School - 3838 Blue Bonnet Blvd.
Precinct 183
 LaQuinta Inn - 4015 Southwest Freeway
 Precinct 183
 Pershing Middle School - 3838 Blue Bonnet Blvd.
Precinct 906
 West University Scout House - 6108 Edloe
 Precinct 906
 Pershing Middle School - 3838 Blue Bonnet Blvd.

For more information, contact the Harris County Election Information Hotline at 713.755.6965 or visit their website at www.harrisvotes.com.

City of West University Place, TX published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 22:49:04 UTC
