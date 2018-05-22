City of West University Place TX : Primary Runoff Election - May 22, 2018

The polling locations for the May 22, 2018 Primary Runoff Election are as follows:

DEMOCRATS

REPUBLICANS

Precinct 15

LaQuinta Inn - 4015 Southwest Freeway

Precinct 15

Pershing Middle School - 3838 Blue Bonnet Blvd.

Precinct 87

West University Scout House - 6108 Edloe

Precinct 87

Pershing Middle School - 3838 Blue Bonnet Blvd.

Precinct 133

LaQuinta Inn - 4015 Southwest Freeway

Precinct 133

Pershing Middle School - 3838 Blue Bonnet Blvd.

Precinct 183

LaQuinta Inn - 4015 Southwest Freeway

Precinct 183

Pershing Middle School - 3838 Blue Bonnet Blvd.

Precinct 906

West University Scout House - 6108 Edloe

Precinct 906

Pershing Middle School - 3838 Blue Bonnet Blvd.



For more information, contact the Harris County Election Information Hotline at 713.755.6965 or visit their website at www.harrisvotes.com.