City of Woodland CA : Fire Destroys Woodland Apartment

12/24/2017 | 04:59pm CET

On December 23rd just after 6:00pm, Woodland Fire responded for a reported Structure Fire at the Shade Tree Apartments located at 220 California St. Initial reports were heavy fire showing from at least one unit and possible victims inside. A second alarm was requested which brought additional units to the scene as well as providing coverage for other calls in the city. The fire was quickly knocked down and one victim was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries. Of the 8 units in the building, one unit was completely detroyed and 3 other units were damaged and uninhabitable. A total of 9 people were displaced due to the incident. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Mutual Aid was provided by the following departments: Davis and UC Davis Fire, Willow Oak Fire, Yocha Dehe Fire, Yolo Fire and West Sacramento Fire.

City of Woodland, CA published this content on 24 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2017 15:59:08 UTC.

