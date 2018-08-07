Civitas : CORRECTING and REPLACING Civitas Solutions, Inc. to Present at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference in August

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Please replace the release dated July 31, 2018 with the following version that corrects the time of Civitas Solutions' presentation, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

CIVITAS SOLUTIONS, INC. TO PRESENT AT CANACCORD GENUITYGROWTH CONFERENCE IN AUGUST

Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) today announced that its management will present at the Canaccord Genuity 2018 Growth Conference in Boston. Civitas Solutions' presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.civitas-solutions.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference.

About Civitas

Civitas Solutions, Inc. is the leading national provider of home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, physical or behavioral disabilities and other special needs. Since its founding in 1980, it has evolved from a single residential program to a diversified national network offering an array of quality services in 36 states.

