Civitas : CORRECTING and REPLACING Civitas Solutions, Inc. to Present at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference in August

08/07/2018 | 12:36am CEST

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Please replace the release dated July 31, 2018 with the following version that corrects the time of Civitas Solutions' presentation, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

The corrected release reads:

CIVITAS SOLUTIONS, INC. TO PRESENT AT CANACCORD GENUITYGROWTH CONFERENCE IN AUGUST

Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) today announced that its management will present at the Canaccord Genuity 2018 Growth Conference in Boston. Civitas Solutions' presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.civitas-solutions.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference.

About Civitas

Civitas Solutions, Inc. is the leading national provider of home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, physical or behavioral disabilities and other special needs. Since its founding in 1980, it has evolved from a single residential program to a diversified national network offering an array of quality services in 36 states.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731006018/en/

Civitas Solutions, Inc.
Dwight Robson, 617-790-4800
Chief Public Strategy and Marketing Officer
[email protected]

Source: Civitas Solutions, Inc.

Disclaimer

Civitas Solutions Inc. published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 22:35:07 UTC
