News : Economy & Forex
Claire McCaskill : As Trade War Threatens Missouri Jobs, McCaskill Seeks to Help Workers Left Behind

07/27/2018 | 08:22pm CEST
Friday, July 27, 2018

WASHINGTON - As the ongoing trade war continues to threaten the economy and cost Missouri jobs, U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill introduced legislation this week to assist Missourians who have lost their livelihoods due to trade and tariff retaliation.

'The Missourians losing jobs as a result of this escalating trade war didn't do anything wrong and deserve the same resources workers facing outsourcing have received,' McCaskill said. 'I'll continue fighting to end these reckless trade policies, but until then I'm going to try to help every worker in my state who's been unfairly impacted.'

McCaskill's bill would expand the Trade Adjustment Assistance program to cover workers who lost their jobs from a reduction in exports due to trade retaliation from a foreign country-providing access to job training for new employment, a wage supplement after the expiration of unemployment benefits, wage insurance, and a Health Coverage Tax Credit. Under the current program, many workers in Missouri affected by the trade war would be left without this assistance.

McCaskill, who has called for an end to the current trade war that is costing Missouri jobs and threatening Missouri's agriculture producers, highlighted Missouri businesses that are impacted by the trade war in an effort to seek action by the Administration to protect Missouri jobs. Following China's implementation of retaliatory tariffs that harm Missouri agriculture exports, including soybeans and pork, McCaskill called on the Administration to end the trade war that 'shuts our farmers and ranchers out of critical markets.'

As product-based exemptions from steel and aluminum tariffs are stuck in a backlog and country-based exemptions from the largest suppliers of steel and aluminum imports received only temporary extensions, McCaskill advocated on behalf of Missouri small businesses facing large financial burdens from the tariffs by calling on Secretary Ross and the Administration to help small businesses navigate the tariff exemption process to give them much-needed certainty and transparency.

Visit mccaskill.senate.gov/jobs to learn more about McCaskill's fight to boost job opportunities in Missouri.

###

Disclaimer

Claire McCaskill published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 18:21:09 UTC
HOT NEWS
