Claire McCaskill : McCaskill, Blunt, Hartzler, Smith Work to Ensure Access to Affordable Energy for Fort Leonard Wood, Local Communities

07/25/2018 | 06:49pm CEST
Wednesday, July 25, 2018

WASHINGTON -This week, Missouri Senators Claire McCaskill and Roy Blunt, along with Representatives Vicky Hartzler and Jason Smith, sent a letter urging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to consider the significant impact the natural gas service rate proposal filed by MoGas Pipeline would have on Fort Leonard Wood, and families and businesses in the surrounding communities.

MoGas proposes to increase rates by 105 percent for Zone 1 customers and 177 percent for Zone 2 customers. Since all Zone 2 customers are also Zone 1 customers, this equates to an effective rate increase of 137 percent for Zone 2 customers.

'Based on data provided, this could result in some residential customers experiencing a retail rate increase of between $500 and $1,100 per year,' the lawmakers wrote. 'These rate increases could make natural gas service unaffordable for many families and individuals, especially those with low or fixed incomes, as well as local businesses. … The commission members know that access to reliable natural gas transportation service is vital to the economy and security of south-central Missouri. It is understandable that rates increase at times, however, the service rates charged must be just and reasonable. We urge the commission to consider these factors and the comments of filers as you conduct a full and fair analysis of the MoGas rate case and any potential settlement that may be reached.'

Full text of the letter can be viewed here.

Disclaimer

Claire McCaskill published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 16:48:08 UTC
