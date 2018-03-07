Clarocity Executive, Ernie Durbin, awarded as 2018 Valuation Visionary

CALGARY, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Clarocity Corporation (TSXV: CLY) (the "Company" or "Clarocity") is pleased to announce that the Collateral Risk Network (CRN) has named Ernie Durbin, Chief Valuation Officer, the recipient of the 2018 Valuation Visionary award.

"Our entire company is proud of the work Ernie has done to provide vision and leadership for the appraisal industry," stated Shane Copeland, Chief Executive Officer. "As one of our founders, Ernie has played a critical role in the products and technology that are driving Clarocity and the future of the valuation industry as whole. The formal recognition of his influence by the CRN community is well deserved and something that I know Ernie is proud to have received."

The Collateral Risk Network presents the award in recognition of the person who demonstrates leadership, innovation, professionalism, and one who strives to better the industry for their peers. Durbin will be presented his award at Valuation Expo in Charleston, South Carolina in March.

In the Spring edition of Appraisal Buzz Magazine, Scott Reuter from Freddie Mac reflected on Durbin's award, "Ernie embodies everything that is right about our profession. He has not only evolved as an appraiser, he embraces and endorses technology data and innovation." "Ernie Durbin is renowned for creativity with technology advancements and industry-wide involvement," stated the official release from the CRN. "Ernie is widely recognized as an innovative leader with vision and foresight. Ernie was nominated by his peers and we are honored to recognize him as the 8th recipient of Valuation Visionary."

Regarding the Valuation Visionary award, Ernie Durbin stated, "I am humbled. The previous Valuation Visionary awardees are friends of mine. To be acknowledged with the same group of people is a real honor. The Valuation Visionary award is recognition from a very influential group of valuation professionals, the Collateral Risk Network. It is truly an honor to be selected and recognized by this group, the leaders in the valuation space. I care deeply about the future of our industry, and believe while we are going through a disruptive period of regulatory changes and advances in technology, the appraiser's role as the honest voice in the valuation process will emerge stronger than ever."

With over 35 years of valuation experience, Ernie Durbin serves as Chief Valuation Officer at Clarocity. As CVO, Durbin leverages the strengths of Clarocity's technologies and develops new solutions for the valuation industry. Ernie Durbin holds the SRA and AI-RRS designations from the Appraisal Institute. At the national level, Ernie was a former member of the Appraisal Practices Board of The Appraisal Foundation. He also serves on the Industry Advisory Council (IAC) of the Appraisal Foundation. Ernie is on the Executive Council of the Collateral Risk Network (CRN), a network of "thought leaders" within the valuation profession.

About Clarocity Corporation

Clarocity Corporation provides real estate valuation solutions and platform technologies designed to address today's dynamic housing market. Our innovative platform is driving the next-generation of valuation solutions such as MarketValue Pro (MVP) and BPOMerge and setting new standards in real estate valuation quality and reliability.

Every day GSE, banking, and investor clients rely on our proprietary solutions to value assets, fund loans, and securitize portfolios. As a fully integrated technology and valuation services company, Clarocity provides a full spectrum of appraisal and alternative valuation solutions. For more information, visit www.clarocity.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements which may include financial and business prospects, as well as statements regarding the Company's future plans, objectives or economic performance, financial outlook, the purchase price payable in respect of the Proposed Acquisition, the negotiation of a definitive agreement in respect of the Proposed Acquisition, the expected closing date of the Proposed Acquisition and the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals including TSX Venture Exchange approval. Such statements are subject to risk factors associated with the real estate industry, the overall economy in both Canada and the United States. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable but actual results may be affected by a variety of variables and may be materially different from the results or events predicted in the forward-looking statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements. In evaluating forward-looking statements readers should consider the risk factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not intend nor does it undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act)

SOURCE Clarocity Corporation