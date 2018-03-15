Classroom Wearables Technology Market - Integration of Advanced Visual Technologies to Drive Growth| Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio
on the global
classroom wearables technology market predicts a CAGR of
over 41% during the period 2018-2022.
The report segments the global classroom wearables technology market by
product (wrist-worn wearables and headgear) and by geography (the
Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the
major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities,
trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Here are some key findings of the global classroom wearables
technology market, according to Technavio education
researchers:
-
Development of digital content: a major market driver
-
Integration of advanced visual technologies: emerging market trend
-
The Americas dominated the global classroom wearables technology
market, accounting for a market share of more than 58% in 2017
-
In 2017, the wrist-worn wearables sector held the largest share in the
market
Development of digital content: a major market driver
The development of digital content is one of the major factors driving
the global classroom
wearables technology market. The practice of online and blended
learning methods has encouraged the development of advanced technologies
to help content development. Schools and universities are constantly
evolving and becoming increasingly sophisticated by harnessing advanced
technologies. The introduction of LMS and content management systems in
the market has augmented the development of content for academicians and
education experts.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on education
technology, “The advent of cloud-based LMS has given a thrust
to the demand for digital classroom hardware. It is an inexpensive,
quick, and efficient way of creating as well as delivering self-paced
online courses to the learners. Learning management system vendors are
making substantial investments in R&D to upgrade education systems.”
Apart from learning management systems, authoring software tools are
also used in the content development processes. Thus, users in the
education system depend on market vendors for the provision of hardware
products such as wearable devices that provide a conducive platform to
run this software and applications
Integration of advanced visual technologies: emerging market trend
The increasing adoption of emerging visual technologies such as AR and
VR in modern schools is one of the emerging trends driving the growth of
the global classroom
wearables technology market. Schools with superior
infrastructure and continuously improving digital literacy are
incorporating advanced visual technologies to certify higher learner
engagement levels. For instance, students can experience new cultures,
history, and understand the world in better ways through VR and AR.
Teachers have been progressively using these technologies to send
learners on virtual field trips or getting students to keep track of
their health and fitness. Wearables along with the integration of AR and
VR help in engaging learners by providing sensory learning and arousing
their curiosity and imagination.
Global market opportunities
In terms of regional dominance, the Americas accounted for the largest
market share of more than 58% in 2017. This trend is anticipated to
continue during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for
innovative classroom wearable solutions in the schools and higher
education institutes. EMEA accounted for the second largest market share
in 2017, and it will post a steady growth during the forecast period
because of the rapid adoption of wearable devices in schools and
universities across the region.
