Clatsop County OR : Traffic Impacts - County Roads

WORK SCHEDULE FOR:

July 30th through August 3rd

UPCOMING ROAD CLOSURES

Waterhouse Road - Culvert Replacement at milepost 0.04 beginning Monday July 30th. Waterhouse Road will be closed to all through traffic at milepost 0.04. This project is anticipated to take four days to complete. Please use Knappa Dock Road as detour route.

DeLaura Beach Lane - Culvert Replacement at milepost 0.42 beginning Monday August 6th. DeLaura Beach Lane will be closed to all through traffic at milepost 0.42, just West of Ocean View Cemetery. This project is anticipated to take five days to complete. Please use Ridge Road and Columbia Beach Lane as detour routes.

Crews will be chip sealing in the Hamlet area.

Crews will be fog sealing on Lewis and Clark Road.

Crews will be mowing in the Knappa area.

Crews will be mowing in the Astoria area.