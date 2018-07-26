Log in
Clatsop County OR : Traffic Impacts - County Roads

07/26/2018 | 10:21am CEST

WORK SCHEDULE FOR:

July 30th through August 3rd

UPCOMING ROAD CLOSURES

Waterhouse Road - Culvert Replacement at milepost 0.04 beginning Monday July 30th. Waterhouse Road will be closed to all through traffic at milepost 0.04. This project is anticipated to take four days to complete. Please use Knappa Dock Road as detour route.

DeLaura Beach Lane - Culvert Replacement at milepost 0.42 beginning Monday August 6th. DeLaura Beach Lane will be closed to all through traffic at milepost 0.42, just West of Ocean View Cemetery. This project is anticipated to take five days to complete. Please use Ridge Road and Columbia Beach Lane as detour routes.

Crews will be chip sealing in the Hamlet area.

Crews will be fog sealing on Lewis and Clark Road.

Crews will be mowing in the Knappa area.

Crews will be mowing in the Astoria area.

Disclaimer

Clatsop County, OR published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 08:20:02 UTC
