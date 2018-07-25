Log in
Clear Leisure Plc - Correction to Time of AGM

07/25/2018 | 10:52am CEST

                                                                                                                         25 July 2018

Clear Leisure Plc

(“Clear Leisure” or “the Company”)

Confirmation of time of AGM

The Company wishes to inform shareholders that it had incorrectly stated the starting time of the Company’s Annual General Meeting being held today at Company's legal address, 22 Great James Street London WC1N 3ES as 11:00 as announced on 29 June 2018.

The Company wishes to inform shareholders that, as per the notice of AGM posted to shareholders, the correct starting time for the meeting is 12:00 today.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure Plc                                                                                                               

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman                                          +39 335 296573

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker)         +44 (0)20 3407 0470

Jeff Keating / John Mackay                                                                                                 

Leander (Financial PR)                                                                    +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company’s existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. The Company has recently launched a joint venture initiative in the cryptocurrency mining sector. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk


© PRNewswire 2018
