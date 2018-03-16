Log in
Clear Leisure Plc - Placing

03/16/2018 | 08:01am CET

                                                                                                                    16 March 2018

Clear Leisure Plc
(“Clear Leisure” or “the Company”)

Placing to raise £300,000

The board of Clear Leisure (AIM: CLP) is pleased to announce that it has today raised £300,000 (before expenses) through the placing of 42,857,143 new ordinary shares ("Placing Shares") at a price of 0.7p per share (the "Placing"). The Placing, which was over-subscribed, is with certain existing and new investors. The funds raised will be used for working capital purposes, legal costs associated with debt recovery and to continue the development of the Company’s cryptocurrency strategy.

Application has been made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading AIM with admission expected to occur on 21 March 2018.  The Placing Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of nominal value 0.25p each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares").

Following admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 433,803,192 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

-ends-

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. 

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure Plc
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman
+39 335 296573

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)
Jeff Keating / John Mackay
+44 (0)20 3407 0470                                                                                                 

Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson
+44 (0) 7795 168 157

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company’s existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. Under its existing investment policy, the Company can seek new investment opportunities, in different sectors, including information technology. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk


© PRNewswire 2018
