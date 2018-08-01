Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ClearLight Partners : Successfully Exits Its Investment in Taymax

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 10:55am EDT

Private equity firm ClearLight Partners announced today that it has sold Taymax Group Holdings, LLC (Taymax) to Trilantic North America for an undisclosed amount.

Headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, Taymax is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisees in the Planet Fitness system. Taymax owns and operates more than 50 Planet Fitness clubs in the greater San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Sacramento, Toronto and Ottawa regions. Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. Its mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which it calls the Judgement Free Zone®.

ClearLight invested in Taymax in 2013 and, in partnership with Taymax’s management team, supported the growth of the company. During ClearLight’s ownership, Taymax grew from 12 to over 50 Planet Fitness clubs and became a leading franchisee, being recognized as Franchisee of the Year and twice as Developer of the Year. “Taymax achieved fantastic success because of its talented, committed team and the strength of the Planet Fitness model. The Taymax team is exceptionally hard working and a great group of people to work with. It was very rewarding to have an exceptional outcome and genuinely have fun with the management team along the way,” said Josh Mack, a Partner at ClearLight.

“ClearLight made us a better company. They provided the support we needed to grow from 12 to 52 clubs in less than 5 years. I’m thankful for their guidance – Taymax is well positioned to continue growing as a result,” said Tim Kelleher, President of Taymax. “I’m excited to continue leading Taymax and bring the Judgement Free Zone® to more and more communities.”

“We are very proud of Tim Kelleher, the rest of the team at Taymax and of their many accomplishments. We look forward to seeing Tim and Taymax achieve continued success under Trilantic North America’s ownership,” commented Michael Kaye, Managing Partner of ClearLight.

ClearLight was advised by Harris Williams and Kirkland & Ellis, LLP.

About ClearLight Partners

ClearLight Partners is a private equity firm in Southern California that invests in established, profitable middle-market companies with significant growth potential. Since inception, ClearLight has raised $900 million in capital across three funds from a single limited partner. The team at ClearLight has extensive operating and financial experience and has a history of successfully partnering with owners and management teams to drive growth and create value.

For more information, please visit www.clearlightpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:02pPEPPERBALL : ® LifeLite™ Personal Protection Launcher Now Shipping and Available to The Public
BU
05:02pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : OPENS WORLD’S LARGEST FOUR POINTS BY SHERATON IN THE HOLY CITY OF MAKKAH IN SAUDI ARABIA
AQ
05:02pGRAIN TRUCK/BODY MANUFACTURING IN NORTH AMERICA : Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Channels, Trends, and Outlook to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
05:02pZULUTRADE : Introduces Traders' Combos
BU
05:02pARCBEST : reports historic second quarter revenue
AQ
05:02pCommand Alkon on The Forces of Change That Drive Digitization in Construction
GL
05:02pAcquia Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management for Fifth Consecutive Year
GL
05:01pMARUWA : Homora in race to face CAPS
AQ
05:01pTurkey’s July manufacturing PMI shows slowdown moderated
AQ
05:01pHow Independent Retailers Are Winning Battleground for Health & Wellness Customers
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Reports Higher 2Q After-Tax Profit, Sales, Despite Diesel Hit
2BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : 2Q Net Profit Largely Stable, Beating Expectations
3BAIDU : China Baidu's second quarter exceeds expectations, powered by ad sales growth
4INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Stores Supply Online -- WSJ
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Bank optimistic about economy as profit jumps

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.