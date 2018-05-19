Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ClearOne : Receives NASDAQ Deficiency Notification Letter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/19/2018 | 01:46am CEST

SALT LAKE CITY, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, today announced, in accordance with NASDAQ Rules, that it received a notification letter from staff of the NASDAQ Listing Qualifications Department, dated May 16, 2018, stating that ClearOne is not in compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).  The letter was issued in accordance with standard NASDAQ procedure under NASDAQ Listing Rules.

As previously announced, the filing of ClearOne's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2018 (the "Quarterly Report") was delayed as the company needs additional time to complete the Quarterly Report. The delay in filing our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2017 impacted the timeliness of filing our Quarterly Report. The company intends to file its Quarterly Report with the SEC as soon as possible and continues to work diligently to finalize its financial statements.

ClearOne has 60 calendar days, or until July 16, 2018, to submit to NASDAQ a plan to regain compliance with the NASDAQ Listing Rules. As previously discussed, ClearOne intends to file its Quarterly Report with SEC as soon as possible and before the plan has to be submitted to NASDAQ to regain compliance.

About ClearOne
ClearOne is a global company that designs, develops and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications.  The performance and simplicity of its advanced comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability and scalability.  More information about the company can be found at www.clearone.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations
1-801-975-7200
[email protected]

(PRNewsfoto/ClearOne)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearone-receives-nasdaq-deficiency-notification-letter-300651398.html

SOURCE ClearOne


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:15aIPSOS : SA chooses Prince Harry
AQ
07:15aNEDBANK : takes a digital leap with first virtual bank
AQ
07:14aABENGOA : Solar project launch
AQ
07:13aCEZ : Data network support services
AQ
07:11aROBIN LI : Top executive behind Baidu's artificial intelligence drive stepping down
RE
07:10aTRACTOR SUPPLY : Local veteran to receive grant for farm project
AQ
07:09aNEOPOST : SeaBus Terminal Transformer Replacement - Design and Construction
AQ
07:09aHEWLETT PACKARD : HPE) Server Equipment
AQ
07:08aPharmaceutical products
AQ
07:05aOFFICE EQUIPMENT : Supply of Office Equipment
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.